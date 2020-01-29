IT Services Outsourcing Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2027

The global IT services outsourcing market will continue growing at an impressive pace between 2018 and 2028, finds a report, titled “IT Services Outsourcing Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028.” It is currently available for sale on MarketResearchReports.biz. The report offers a comprehensive study on the global IT service outsourcing market, drawing attention towards the key opportunities that can be capitalized on. It contains valuable information pertaining to growth drivers and restrains to help readers have an executive-level blueprint of the global IT services market in their repository. Furthermore, the report has several recommendations for the market players, who are aiming to gain competitive advantage.

In the coming years, the demand for IT services outsourcing is likely to rise in response to the increasing complexities of prototyping, product designing, product lifecycle management, and visual designing and engineering. Besides this, increasing focus to retain existing consumers and gaining new ones is fuelling demand for IT services outsourcing, in turn steering growth in the market.

Considering the surging demand, the market players are experimenting with various strategies up their sleeves to gain competitive advantage. According to the report, the IT services outsourcing market is currently witnessing collaborations between OEMs and IT services outsourcing solution providers to accelerate growth. Strategic collaborations are also likely to help in optimizing research and development activities, subsequently giving impetus to the global market.

Furthermore, in the coming years the IT services outsourcing market is likely to witness high demand from e-commerce and IT organizations as their operations get more complex and the demand for effective resolutions scale higher. With the rising uptake of automation and agile technologies, more number of companies are likely to enter the bandwagon of seeking outsourcing services. Spurred by these factors, the global IT services outsourcing market will exhibit growth at an impressive pace through the course of the report’s forecast period.

On the downside, the risk of threats also increase with the development of technology. Therefore, security threats emerge as a key concern, posing threat to the IT services outsourcing market. Moreover, suppressed pace of technological development is likely to curb growth of the market in certain under developed countries. Also restrained investment towards research and development activities may hamper the global IT services outsourcing market to an extent.

Besides studying the prevailing trends and opportunities, the report offers a detailed competitive analysis. In this chapter it profiles some of the leading players in the global IT services outsourcing market. These include IBM, Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies, Cognizant Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Genpact, Teradata, Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, EXL services, and Wipro Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

