IT Service Management (ITSM) Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice that mainly deliver satisfactory service to the end user customer. It is intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 43.6% in 2017, followed by EU with 29.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 8.48%.
In 2018, the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market size was 1810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ServiceNow
Atlassian
Ivanti (HEAT Software)
IBM
CA Technologies
BMC Software
ASG Software
Axios Systems
SAP
Cherwell Software
Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)
Freshworks
Ultimo
Epicor
TOPdesk
Samanage
Agiloft Service
Symantec
SysAid
SolarWinds
Autotask
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size
2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ServiceNow
12.1.1 ServiceNow Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction
12.1.4 ServiceNow Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Development
12.2 Atlassian
12.2.1 Atlassian Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Atlassian Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Atlassian Recent Development
12.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)
12.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 CA Technologies
12.5.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Introduction
12.5.4 CA Technologies Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
Continued…….
