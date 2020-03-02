IT Operations Analytics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

IT operations analytics (ITOA) is an approach or method to retrieve, analyze, and report data for IT operations.
This study considers the IT Operations Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Corvil
Micro Focus
BMC Software
Splunk
Nexthink
SAP
Oracle
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Evolven
Microsoft
VMware
ExtraHop
Melillo
IntelliMagic
Ymor
Sisense
CA Technologies
Engage ESM
Bits and Binaries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IT Operations Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of IT Operations Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IT Operations Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IT Operations Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 IT Operations Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 IT Operations Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 On-Premise
2.3 IT Operations Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 IT Operations Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 IT Operations Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global IT Operations Analytics by Players
3.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global IT Operations Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Corvil
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 Corvil IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Corvil News
11.3 Micro Focus
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 Micro Focus IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Micro Focus News
11.4 BMC Software
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered
11.4.3 BMC Software IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 BMC Software News
11.5 Splunk
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered
11.5.3 Splunk IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Splunk News
11.6 Nexthink
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered
11.6.3 Nexthink IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Nexthink News
11.7 SAP
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 IT Operations Analytics Product Offered
11.7.3 SAP IT Operations Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 SAP News
……Continued
