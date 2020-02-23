IT Operation Analytics Market 2019 Global Trends, Industry Segments, Emerging Technologies and Size by Forecast to 2023

IT Operation Analytics Market Highlights:

IT operation analytics market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for real-time analysis of IT operations data being generated across various industry verticals. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology and increasing market for ITOA solutions is adding fuel to the growth of the IT operation analytics market.

The global IT operation analytics market is segmented by technology, organization size, deployment, application and vertical. The vertical segment is classified into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, government, and others. The BFSI sub-segment is expected to lead the global IT operation analytics market owing to the increasing adoption ITOA solutions to enhance its IT operations and meet the growing demand for the digital transformation of the environment.

Also, media & entertainment sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of IT operation analytics applications and frequent changes in the IT operations are major factors that could cause hindrance in the growth of global IT operation analytics market. Also, lack of skilled personnel could possess as a major challenge in the growth of IT operation analytics market.

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Evolven Software Inc. (U.S.)

ExtraHop Networks (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Prelert Inc. (U.S.)

The global IT Operation Analytics Market is projected to reach USD 26 billion at a CAGR of over 39% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

IT operation analytics Market Segmentation:

The global IT operation analytics market is segmented by technology, organization size, deployment, application, and vertical. The deployment segment is classified into the cloud and on-premise. The on-premise sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the IT operation analytics market.

This is owing to the primary concern of ensuring privacy and security of the organizational data. Also, migration of data from a legacy system to a different deployment mode is bit troublesome and may result in various problems such as loss of data integrity, loss of data confidentiality, and incompatible data formats among other factors.

Regional Analysis:

The global IT operation analytics market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing amount of data being generated owing to growing adoption of mobiles and social media, BYOD in organizations, and increasing applications of the internet of things across various industry verticals.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

IT operations and Technology Leaders

Analytics Solutions Vendors

Security and Intelligence Service Vendors

Investors and Venture Capitalists

System Integrators

Cloud Service Providers

