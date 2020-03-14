It Market Scenario for Poland, by (Verticals, 30 Outsourcing Companies, and Top 10 Key It Service Providers Trends & Forecast

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IT market scenario with Industry Verticals, 30 Outsourcing companies (along with their key decisions makers IT speeding, IT initiatives and IT Vendors), Top-10 Key IT Service Providers, drivers, restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.
In the early 1990s, after the end of decades of old communist rule and recession, the Poland economy started transforming and started to move towards privatization. Today, Poland’s economy is one of the fastest growing economy in the CEE region. The country’s economy boosted after it became the part of the European Union (EU) in 2004. The country is developing with the support from EU funds and government. Within a few years, after becoming the part of the EU, the country’s living standard has increased and development too. Today, the country visualizes itself to be fully digitalized by the end of this decade, i.e., till 2020 as it has received the highest EU funding. The country has become the preferred choice for outsourcing business due to its closeness to the big five European countries and similar time zones. Extremely talented workforce, low costs, and sound political and economic conditions are supporting factors for this growth. The country has a huge potential in the biotechnology and R&D sectors. In the coming years, it is assumed that the country will be fully digitalized with its current e-governance initiatives and will be the most preferred destination for research, IT, tourism and medical services.
1 Poland Overview
1.1 Overview
1.2 Pest Analysis
2 Report Outline
2.2 Report Summary
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Report Assumptions
3 Key Initiatives & Investments
3.1 Government Initiatives & Regulations
3.2 Major Deals and Partnerships
3.2.1 Major Deals in 2014
4 ICT Market Scenario
4.1 Poland Market Evolution
4.2 Key market characteristics
4.2.1 Driver
4.2.1.1 Growing Economy
4.2.1.2 Fair Foreign Trade Policy
4.2.1.3 Support from European Union Structural Funds
4.2.1.4 Growing IT Sector
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Poor Infrastructure
4.2.2.2 Week Communication Network
4.2.2.3 Need for Investor Friendly Laws
4.2.3 Opportunities.
4.2.3.1 In Research and Development
4.2.3.2 Cloud Services
4.2.3.3 Ecommerce
4.2.4 DRO Impact Analysis
5 IT Spending and Forecast
5.1 IT Spending
5.1.1 Global IT Spending
5.1.2 CEE and CIS IT Spending
5.1.3 Poland IT spending
5.2 Poland IT market
5.2.1 Software
5.2.1.1 Market Size & Analysis
5.2.2 IT Services
5.2.2.1 Market Size & Analysis
5.2.3 Hardware
5.2.3.1 Market Size & Analysis
6 Poland Macro & Micro Analysis
6.1 Macro Analysis
6.2 Micro Analysis
6.2.1 Poland IT Outsourcing Market Players Analysis
7 Verticals: Market Size & Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)
7.2.1 Overview
7.3 Aerospace & Defense
7.3.1 Overview
7.4 Manufacturing
7.4.1 Overview
7.5 Telecom
7.5.1 Overview
7.6 Infrastructure
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.1.1 Transport Infrastructure
7.6.1.2 ICT Infrastructure
7.7 Healthcare
7.7.1 Overview
7.8 Freight Transportation
7.8.1 Overview
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.1.1 Agriculture
7.9.1.2 Retail
7.9.1.3 Education
8 30 IT Outsourcing Companies
