It Market Scenario for Poland, by (Verticals, 30 Outsourcing Companies, and Top 10 Key It Service Providers Trends & Forecast

In the last decade, Poland has become an important producer of ICT solutions, partly due to globalization of the ICT market and outsourcing of production to Asia, Mexico and Central Europe, as well as Eastern Europe. The inflow of foreign investments, European Union (EU) funds availability and new trends such as mobile applications and cloud computing are the major drivers of the ICT market. Administration, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and telecommunications are major verticals which spend a lot on ICT solutions. The major companies in Poland, which provide IT services include HP Polska, ABC Data, and Flextronics International Poland. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IT market scenario with Industry Verticals, 30 Outsourcing companies (along with their key decisions makers IT speeding, IT initiatives and IT Vendors), Top-10 Key IT Service Providers, drivers, restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report In the early 1990s, after the end of decades of old communist rule and recession, the Poland economy started transforming and started to move towards privatization. Today, Poland’s economy is one of the fastest growing economy in the CEE region. The country’s economy boosted after it became the part of the European Union (EU) in 2004. The country is developing with the support from EU funds and government. Within a few years, after becoming the part of the EU, the country’s living standard has increased and development too. Today, the country visualizes itself to be fully digitalized by the end of this decade, i.e., till 2020 as it has received the highest EU funding. The country has become the preferred choice for outsourcing business due to its closeness to the big five European countries and similar time zones. Extremely talented workforce, low costs, and sound political and economic conditions are supporting factors for this growth. The country has a huge potential in the biotechnology and R&D sectors. In the coming years, it is assumed that the country will be fully digitalized with its current e-governance initiatives and will be the most preferred destination for research, IT, tourism and medical services.

