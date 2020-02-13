IT Asset Management Software Market – Centralization and Automation Strikes Uptake

IT asset management software solutions are useful for organizations for asset inventory management both hardware and software, better manage their computer hardware and software inventory, diagnose and prevent IT and regulatory risks to various technology components, and relate assets to financial records and contracts such as equipment leases and software licenses.

The growth of IT asset management software market is likely to rise expeditiously on the back of proliferation of smart devices and growing bring-your-own-device (BYOD) practices in the telecom and IT sector. Asset inventory management is important for organizations to keep a check on software purchased, if it is being properly utilized, and for a need of upgrade software and operating system.

ITAM software has been useful to identify malicious or illegal software installation across platforms, to prevent vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance with corporate security policies. With rising emphasis to adhere to security and compliance policies, the ITAM software market is receiving a boost.

The global ITAM software market comprises North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America presently leads the global ITAM software market owing to the enormous growth of the IT industry and growing awareness regarding the advantages of ITAM. North America is anticipated to retain its lead in the ITAM software market during the forecast period thanks to the surge in government regulations and strict software audit policies.

The increasing demand for centralization and automation is also influencing the growth of the ITAM software market in this region. Organizations have been emphasizing on the reduction of operational expenditure by cutting down expenses in IT asset management through the deployment of ITAM software.

At present, the ITAM software market in Asia Pacific is driven by countries such as India, China, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan. This region is anticipated to record the fastest growth in the coming years due to the rising interest of investors in this region and the growing establishment of SMEs.

As the adoption of cloud-based solutions in Asia Pacific rapidly increases, the number of smart devices is expected to rise, aided by improved communication technologies such as 4G LTE.