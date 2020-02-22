IT-AS-A-SERVICE (ITAAS) 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS; BY KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH TRENDS & SEGMENT FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
IT as a service (ITaaS) is an operational model where the information technology (IT) service provider delivers an information technology service to a business. The IT service provider can be an internal IT organization or an external IT services company. The recipients of ITaaS can be a line of business (LOB) organization within an enterprise or a small and medium business (SMB). The information technology is typically delivered as a managed service with a clear IT services catalog and pricing associated with each of the catalog items.
Under an ITaaS model, the IT service provider will place great emphasis on the needs and the outcomes required by the business to improve employee productivity and improving the top line (revenue) and bottom line (profitability). Such services will have a deep industry focus to fully enable industry specific use cases. The benefits to the business sought by using the ITaaS model include the standardization and simplification of products delivered by IT, improved financial transparency and more direct association of costs to consumption, and increased IT operational efficiency resulting from the need to compare the price of internally produced products to those available from external providers.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
HPE
IBM
Red Hat
VMware
Accenture
Adaptive Computing
CA Technologies
Cisco Systems
Citrix Systems
CloudBolt Software
Convirture
CSC
Dell EMC
Egenera
Embotics
GigaSpaces Technologies
Micro Fo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Technical infrastructure and architecture
IT management framework
Service management
Application management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Energy and utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Technical infrastructure and architecture
1.4.3 IT management framework
1.4.4 Service management
1.4.5 Application management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecom
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Energy and utilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Size
2.2 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BMC Software
12.1.1 BMC Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 BMC Software Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 BMC Software Recent Development
12.2 HPE
12.2.1 HPE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 HPE Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HPE Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Red Hat
12.4.1 Red Hat Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Red Hat Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Red Hat Recent Development
12.5 VMware
12.5.1 VMware Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 VMware Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 VMware Recent Development
12.6 Accenture
12.6.1 Accenture Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.7 Adaptive Computing
12.7.1 Adaptive Computing Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Adaptive Computing Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Adaptive Computing Recent Development
12.8 CA Technologies
12.8.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 CA Technologies Revenue in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
Continued….
