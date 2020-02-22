IT-AS-A-SERVICE (ITAAS) 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS; BY KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH TRENDS & SEGMENT FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

IT as a service (ITaaS) is an operational model where the information technology (IT) service provider delivers an information technology service to a business. The IT service provider can be an internal IT organization or an external IT services company. The recipients of ITaaS can be a line of business (LOB) organization within an enterprise or a small and medium business (SMB). The information technology is typically delivered as a managed service with a clear IT services catalog and pricing associated with each of the catalog items.

Under an ITaaS model, the IT service provider will place great emphasis on the needs and the outcomes required by the business to improve employee productivity and improving the top line (revenue) and bottom line (profitability). Such services will have a deep industry focus to fully enable industry specific use cases. The benefits to the business sought by using the ITaaS model include the standardization and simplification of products delivered by IT, improved financial transparency and more direct association of costs to consumption, and increased IT operational efficiency resulting from the need to compare the price of internally produced products to those available from external providers.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

HPE

IBM

Red Hat

VMware

Accenture

Adaptive Computing

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

CloudBolt Software

Convirture

CSC

Dell EMC

Egenera

Embotics

GigaSpaces Technologies

Micro Fo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Technical infrastructure and architecture

IT management framework

Service management

Application management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

