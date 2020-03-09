Isothermal Bags Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2028

Isothermal Bags Market – A historical analysis

Isothermal bags are one of the ideal packaging solutions for temperature-controlled last mile transit of perishable and heat sensitive products

Isothermal bags are efficient only for smaller transits of no more than 3 hours. Therefore, they are widely used for distributing small volume of products over short distances, such as pharmacy – home, wholesaler – home, and shop – home, among others. Effective cold chain management plays a critical role in ensuring consistency in the quality of the product across the distribution channel. The use of isothermal bags has significantly improved cold chain efficiency. One of the key purposes of cold chain management is to keep a check on the temperature to which vaccines and diluents are stored. The need for isothermal arose with the increasing need for temperature controlled storing solutions. The introduction of isothermal bags significantly aided those suffering from chronic diseases, such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. Over the years, there have been several design level transformations in isothermal bags, with consumer convenience, being at the epicenter. Nowadays, manufacturers of isothermal bags focus on solutions, which are practical, lightweight, and discreet.

Global isothermal bags market – Segmentation

The global isothermal bags market has been segmented as –

On the basis of material, the global isothermal bags market has been segmented as –

PET

Nonwovens

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Fabric

On the basis of end use, the global isothermal bags market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceutical products Drugs Insulin Vaccines Biological Product Samples

Food

Others

Isothermal bags offer excellent insulation, and can keep the products hot or cold for hours. Therefore, critical products, such as vaccines, insulin, and drug, which get denatured due to change in temperatures, can be safely carried during last mile transportation. In addition, the ongoing growth in consumption of frozen food.

On the basis of capacity, the global isothermal bags market has been segmented as –

0 L – 5 L

5 L – 10 L

10 L – 15 L

15 L – 20 L

20 L – 25 L

25 L – 30 L

>30 L

*Pricing of isothermal bags has been done on the basis of capacity.

Global isothermal bags market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global isothermal bags market are – Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L., Advanced Products Portugal, Cold & Co SPRL, Tecnisample s.l., Emball Iso, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Medactiv, and Deltalab SL, among others.

Tier 1 (Revenue > US$ 10 Mn)

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Medactiv

Advanced Products Portugal

Tier 2 (Revenue < US$ 10 Mn)

Emball Iso

Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L.

Deltalab SL

Tecnisample s.l.

Cold & Co SPRL

Global isothermal bags market – Significance

Over the years, isothermal bags have undergone substantial design level changes. Many manufacturers are now adding cold packs to the isothermal bag to extend transport autonomy. There are several drugs which lose their effectiveness above 8°C. Therefore, maintaining the temperature is of key importance, during the last mile to ensure quality retention of the product. Pharmaceutical and drug monitoring companies across geographies are in the process to frame stringent legislations for handling and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

As of 2017, eight out of the top ten selling pharmaceutical products require storage and distribution at 2-8 degree Celsius. Therefore, there is an absolute need for storage solutions such as isothermal bags.

Key developments shaping the market

The global isothermal bags market is characterized by several new product launches, and modifications in terms of design and content.

For instance, the iCool isothermal bags are specially developed for the transport of fragile medications. This aided those suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, polyarthritis, or multiple sclerosis, in traveling with their medications.

The iCool bags are padded with isolating materials, which contain frozen gel packs. These isothermal bags keep the medication at a controlled temperature between 2 and 8°Celsius, for up to 36 hours.

The road ahead

The need for product integrity at controlled temperature during last mile transit is expected to play a key role in the growth in demand for solutions such as isothermal bags. Increasing R&D in the field of biotechnology has boosted the demand for appropriate cold chain solutions to transport biological samples such as blood plasma, and serum, among others. Therefore, with advancement in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as the food & beverages industry, the global isothermal bags market is anticipated to face lucrative opportunities for growth, during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

