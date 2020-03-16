Isostearic acid is a saturated branched chain acid that is used as a binder, surfactant, and dispersant over linear fatty acids in various applications. This is due to the lower melting point and better oxidative stability of isostearic acid.

The analysts forecast the Global Isostearic Acid Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the isostearic acid market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from different industries such as personal care, chemical esters, and textile across the world.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3182757-global-isostearic-acid-market-2018-2022

The report, isostearic acid market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Croda International

• Jarchem Industries

• KRATON CORPORATION

• NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

• Oleon

Market driver

• Growth of the FMCG sector in APAC

https://industrytoday.co.uk/chemicals/isostearic-acid-market-2018–global-analysis-by-key-players—croda-international–jarchem-industries–oleon–kraton-corp

Market challenge

• High production cost

Market trend

• Increased use as a lubricant

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3182757-global-isostearic-acid-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Personal care – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Chemical esters – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Lubricants – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increased consumption of cosmetics and daily-use products

• Increased use as a lubricating agent

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Croda International

• Jarchem Industries

• KRATON CORPORATION

• NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

• Oleon

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)