Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2019-2024: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Isopropyl Alcohol Market will reach close to US$ 6 Billion by the year 2024. Isopropyl Alcohol is a colourless, flammable and volatile liquid and a low-cost solvent. Isopropyl Alcohol finds numerous applications in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, cleaning, etc. It is used to create many other compounds such as ketene, methyl methacrylate, bisphenol A, diacetone alcohol mesityl oxide, methyl isobutyl ketone, hexylene glycol (2-methyl-2, 4-pentanediol) and isophorone.

Isopropyl Alcohol is produced from either the indirect hydration of propene or direct catalytic reduction of acetone.

Solvent applications of isopropyl alcohol include inks, surface coatings and processing solvent of natural products (such as fats, gums, vegetable and animal oils, waxes etc.). It is also used as a carrier in the production of food products, household cleaners, etc.

Regional Outlook – North America and Asia-Pacific dominates the Market Share

On the basis of regions, the Isopropyl Alcohol market has been divided into 7 segments: North America, Western Europe, Central and South America, North Asia, South Asia and Oceanic, Africa and Middle East. The Isopropyl Alcohol market is mostly dominated by North America and Asia-Pacific. While on the basis of Consumption, North America is having the maximum consumption share among all the regions studied in this report.

Companies Financial Analysis

Some of the key participants in the global Isopropyl Alcohol market include Dow Chemicals, LG Chem, Carboclor, ISU Chemicals and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Renub Research report titled "Isopropyl Alcohol Market, Consumption & Forecast, Global Analysis: By Regions (North America, Western Europe, Central and South America, North Asia, South Asia and Oceanic, Africa and Middle East) By Applications (Direct Solvent, Household, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Chemical Intermediate, Acetone, Pharmaceuticals and Others)" studies the global Isopropyl Alcohol market and consumption.

1. Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market

Regions

Applications

2. Global Isopropyl Alcohol Consumption

Regions

Applications

By Region – Segmentation

North America

Western Europe

Central and South America

North Asia

South Asia and Oceanic

Africa

Middle East

By Application – Segmentation

Direct Solvent

Household, Cosmetics and Personal Care

Chemical Intermediate

Acetone

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Companies Analysis

Dow Chemicals

LG Chem

Carboclor

ISU Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

