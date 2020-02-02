Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
— Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market 2019
Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
Description:
This report studies the global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Shell
Dow Chemical
Exxon Mobil
Sasol
BASF
CNPC
Eastman Chemical
Mitsui Chemicals
LG Chem
Zibo Nuoao Chemical
Lyondellbasell
Novacap
Oxea-chemical
Tokuyama Corporation
Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
One-step (Direct) Hydrogenation
Two-step (Indirect) Hydrogenation
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Solvents
Chemical Intermediates
Paints & Inks
Adhesives
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Table of Content:
Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Research Report 2018
1 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0)
1.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 One-step (Direct) Hydrogenation
1.2.3 Two-step (Indirect) Hydrogenation
1.3 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Solvents
1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates
1.3.4 Paints & Inks
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Cosmetics
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Shell
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Shell Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Dow Chemical
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Dow Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Exxon Mobil
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Sasol
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Sasol Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 BASF
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 BASF Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 CNPC
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 CNPC Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Eastman Chemical
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Eastman Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Mitsui Chemicals
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 LG Chem
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 LG Chem Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Zibo Nuoao Chemical
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Zibo Nuoao Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Lyondellbasell
7.12 Novacap
7.13 Oxea-chemical
7.14 Tokuyama Corporation
7.15 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical
