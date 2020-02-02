Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Shell

Dow Chemical

Exxon Mobil

Sasol

BASF

CNPC

Eastman Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

Zibo Nuoao Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Novacap

Oxea-chemical

Tokuyama Corporation

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

One-step (Direct) Hydrogenation

Two-step (Indirect) Hydrogenation

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Solvents

Chemical Intermediates

Paints & Inks

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Table of Content:

Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Research Report 2018

1 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0)

1.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 One-step (Direct) Hydrogenation

1.2.3 Two-step (Indirect) Hydrogenation

1.3 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Solvents

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.4 Paints & Inks

1.3.5 Adhesives

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Cosmetics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Shell

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Shell Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Dow Chemical

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Exxon Mobil

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Sasol

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Sasol Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 BASF Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 CNPC

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 CNPC Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Eastman Chemical

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Eastman Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Mitsui Chemicals

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Mitsui Chemicals Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 LG Chem

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 LG Chem Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Zibo Nuoao Chemical

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Zibo Nuoao Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Lyondellbasell

7.12 Novacap

7.13 Oxea-chemical

7.14 Tokuyama Corporation

7.15 Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Continued…..

