Isononyl Acrylate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Isononyl Acrylate Market: Overview



Isononyl acrylate is a specialty type of acrylate, which is obtained by the reaction of acrylic acid and isononyl alcohol. Laboratory practices have concluded that isononyl acrylate has the minimum glass transition temperature, amongst all commercially available acrylates. Rising demand for isononyl acrylate in the adhesives industry in various regions is likely to propel the isononyl acrylate market in the near future. Isononyl acrylate is also used in paints & coatings application owing to its thermal properties such as low glass transition temperature. Demand for isononyl acrylate is projected to increase in the next few years considering the growth of the global pressure sensitive adhesives market. Asia Pacific dominates the isononyl acrylate market in terms of production and demand. Japan is expected to be the key manufacturer and consumer of isononyl acrylate. Europe is the second largest consuming region. Availability of inexpensive substitutes such as 2EHA, butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate and ethyl acrylate is expected to hamper the isononyl acrylate market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the long lead time fo synthesizing isononyl acrylate is also expected to hamper the growth of isononyl acrylate during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for isononyl acrylate at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilogram) and revenue (US$ Thousand) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global isononyl acrylate market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for isononyl acrylate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the isononyl acrylate market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global isononyl acrylate market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the isononyl acrylate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global isononyl acrylate market by segmenting it in terms of applications such as adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for isononyl acrylate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of isononyl acrylate for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of isononyl acrylate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilograms, while market revenue is in US$ thousand. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of isononyl acrylate. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Isononyl Acrylate Market: Research Methodologies

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, Coatings magazine, BP magazine, U.S. Patents, Institute of Sciences, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global isononyl acrylate market. The global isononyl acrylate market is highly consolidated. Key players include BOC Sciences, Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd, and Angene International Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global isononyl acrylate market has been segmented as follows:

Isononyl Acrylate Market: Application Analysis



– Adhesives & Sealants

– Paints & Coatings

Isononyl Acrylate Market: Regional Analysis

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

