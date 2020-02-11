Isobutene Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Isobutene Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it This report studies the global Isobutene market status and forecast, categorizes the global Isobutene market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Isobutene is a hydrocarbon of industrial significance. It is a four-carbon branched alkene (olefin), one of the four isomers of butylene. At standard temperature and pressure it is a colorless flammable gas.

The classification of Isobutene includes MTBE Cracking, Tert-butanol (TBA), and the proportion of MTBE Cracking in 2017 is about 73.9%, However, growing concerns regarding groundwater contamination caused due to leakage of MTBE coupled with increasing popularity of ethanol as a gasoline blending agent is expected to segment impact growth negatively.

Isobutene is widely used in Butyl Rubber, MMA, PIB and other. The most proportion of Isobutene is used in Butyl Rubber, and the consumption proportion is about 54.2% in 2017.

North America is the largest supplier of Isobutene, with a production market share 42%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 31%.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lyondell Basell

TPC Group

Exxon Mobil

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Enterprise Products Partners

Evonik

Yuhua Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Yuhuang Chemical

Qifa Chemical

Songwon

Qixiang

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Weifang Binhai

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

MTBE Cracking

Tert-butanol (TBA)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Butyl Rubber

MMA

PIB

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Isobutene capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Isobutene manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

