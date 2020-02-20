Isobutanol Market and its Growth Landscape in the Foreseeable Future by 2024

Isobutanol is expected to perceive significant demand as an alternative to conventional fuel. The high demand of the product is attributed to its increasing adoption as an alternative for ethanol in gasoline. It is widely used in the production of isobutyl acetate. The isobutanol market is driven by wide acceptance in the various consumer product industries, such as food processing industry and lacquer.

On the basis of type, the isobutanol market is classified as synthetic and bio-based. Synthetic was the largest segment in the market in 2017. This is owing to the growing environmental and toxicity concerns coupled with high rate of commercialization of bio-isobutanol at cheaper prices.

Get Sample Copy of This Report : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/isobutanol-market/report-sample

Isobutanol is widely used in the production of isobutyl acetate. The demand for isobutyl acetate is growing, owing to its acceptance in the various consumer product industries, such as food processing industry and lacquer.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the isobutanol market, attributed to the demand of the product from food processing and paints and coating industry in this region.

Read summary of report here : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/isobutanol-market

Some of the major companies operating in the global isobutanol market include the Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Saudi Butanol Company, Andra Petrochemicals Limited, Oxea GmbH, Fitesa Simpsonville Inc., Grupa Azoty S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Toray Industries Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook