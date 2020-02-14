ISO Tank Container Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, Size to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global ISO Tank Container Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

The ‘global ISO Tank Container Industry, 2019-2024 Market Research Nest’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global ISO Tank Container industry with a focus on the global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the ISO Tank Container manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report provides a basic overview including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure and development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

ISO Tank Container is built to the ISO standards, making it suitable for different modes of transportation. Both hazardous and non-hazardous products can be transported in tank containers.

For industry structure analysis, the ISO Tank Container industry is very concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to smaller privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 94.51 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole ISO Tank Container industry.

China occupied 85.55% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by South Africa which accounted for around 11.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 27.93% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ISO Tank Container producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global ISO Tank Container revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~13%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of ISO Tank Container.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CIMC

NT Tank

Welfit Oddy

Singamas

CXIC Group

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Less than30 ft.

>30 ft.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Marine transportation

Land transportation

ISO Tank Container Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

