Islamic Banking Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Islamic banking or Islamic finance is banking or financing activity that complies with sharia (Islamic law) and its practical application through the development of Islamic economics. Some of the modes of Islamic banking/finance include Mudarabah(Profit sharing and loss bearing), Wadiah (safekeeping), Musharaka (joint venture), Murabahah (cost plus), and Ijara (leasing). Sharia prohibits riba, or usury, defined as interest paid on all loans of money. Investment in businesses that provide goods or services considered contrary to Islamic principles (e.g. pork or alcohol) is also haraam (“sinful and prohibited”).
Islamic banking software refers to the banking software that functions according to the Shariah norms for managing and monitoring banking operations.
In 2018, the global Islamic Banking Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Islamic Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Islamic Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ITS
Oracle
Path Solutions
Temenos
AutoSoft Dynamics
BML Istisharat
EdgeVerve
ICS Financial Systems
Infopro
Infrasoft Technologies
Intertech
Millennium Information Solution
Misys
Nucleus Software Exports
SAB
Silverlake Axis
Sopra Banking Software
Tata Consultancy Services
Virmati Software & Telecommunications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clould-based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Islamic banking software
Corporate Islamic banking software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
