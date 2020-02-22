Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

Ischemic stroke develops due to an obstruction within a blood vessel which supply blood to the brain. The underlying condition for this type of obstruction is atherosclerosis, which is characterized by fatty deposition or plaque build-up in the blood vessels. Ischemic stroke is categorized into two types which includes embolic stroke and thrombotic stroke.

According to the American Stroke Association, strokes are the second leading cause of death in the world. Several risk factors associated with the ischemic stroke are high blood pressure, diabetes, atrial fibrillation, high cholesterol level, obesity, inactivity, unhealthy diet, smoking, and aging.

Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd. is in the process of developing LT – 3001 as a small molecule with thrombolytic and anti-oxidative functions for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. Some of the other companies having pipeline drugs for ischemic stroke includes International Stem Cell Corporation, and NoNO Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

