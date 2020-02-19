Ischemic Stroke – Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 in 7 Major Market

The “Ischemic Stroke – Epidemiology Forecast, 2028” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ischemic Stroke epidemiology, providing the historical and forecasted data for the 7MM during the forecast period from 2016-2028.

Markets Covered

United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2016-2028

Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers the historical, current as well as forecasted epidemiology for Ischemic Stroke in 7 major markets. The data is collected by understanding the disease, reviewing numerous studies conducted by countries and by exploring different surveys as well as reports. The Key opinion leaders’ views are also taken into account to provide a deep understanding of the Ischemic Stroke outlook. It also includes the explanation of changing trends of epidemiology outlining the Ischemic Stroke scenario.

Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Segmentation

The epidemiology section is further segmented according to the patient pool characteristics, such as age-specific, type-specific, sub-type specific, gender-specific etc., thus providing an in-depth and high-quality analysis. The report also covers the prevalent/Incidence cases as well as the treatable cases as per the therapies available for the Ischemic Stroke thereby presenting the trends with detailed analysis, with the assumptions undertaken. The data is presented in the form of graphs along with tables to effectively summarize the landscape.

Report Scope

The report covers detailed overview of Ischemic Stroke explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

It provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool for 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan

The Ischemic Stroke Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs

It also helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

Key strengths

10 Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Total Cases in Ischemic Stroke

Key assessments

Patient Segmentation in Ischemic Stroke

Ischemic Stroke Risk & Burden

Factors driving growth in a specific Ischemic Stroke patient population

Table of Content

Report Introduction Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Overview at a Glance Disease Background and Overview: Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology and Patient Population Epidemiology of Ischemic Stroke by Countries Unmet Needs of the Ischemic Stroke Appendix Report Methodology

