Is Global HIV Vaccines MARKET on the verge of sinking or booming? : Top Key Players are AlphaVax, Antigen Express, Argo Therapeutic, Bionor Pharmaceuticals, Celldex Therapeutics

The HIV Vaccines Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. HIV vaccines have the purpose to protecting individuals who don’t have HIV from being infected with the virus or treating an HIV-infected person. Millions of people are currently infected with the HIV and about thirty million people died because of the AIDS infection since the beginning of the epidemic.

Clinical trials are being done for across the globe for development of HIV vaccines and these efforts have yielded significant results. Investigators have identified artificial molecules that could mimic the HIV infection as result of which immune system would be activated. Their efficacy has been proved and clinical trials using them have yet to instigate. Several different modalities are also under investigation which may lead to development of relatively high cure rates. Certain receptors are also under investigation which has been found to be involved during initial phase of HIV infection

There is no human example of clearing an HIV infection naturally. The HIV virus makes copies of it very quickly; many types of HIV exist, and new types of virus are continuing to rise. Many scientists are still trying to understand the specific ways of immune system which needs to respond against the HIV infection. Increase in HIV infections, increasing prevalence of HIV infection, increasing expenditure on R&D and rising awareness among people are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing number of new entrants is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. However, expensive and multifaceted studies and growing number of trial failure are the key factors which limiting the market growth of HIV Vaccines over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global HIV Vaccines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global HIV Vaccines market due to higher adoption of various HIV Vaccines trials coupled with presence of technology in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the HIV Vaccines market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising prevalence of HIV diseases.

The major market player included in this report are:

AlphaVax

• Antigen Express

• Argo Therapeutic

• Bionor Pharmaceuticals

• Celldex Therapeutics

• FIT Biotech

• Crucell Pharmaceutical

• GeneCure

• Genetic Immunity

• GenVec

• GeoVax Labs

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Immune Response Biopharma

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals

• Novartis

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global HIV Vaccines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

