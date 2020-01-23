IRIS RECOGNITION 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 20.68% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Iris recognition is one of the biometric authentication technologies that captures an image of the eye pattern, converts the iris image to a binary template, and then saves the data to a server for future to match the identity of an individual. Some of the major characteristics of technology include contactless, fast and renowned for its accuracy, iris recognition can operate at long distances, stable, non-invasive, non-contact, and hygienic characteristics.

The analysts forecast the global iris recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global iris recognition market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Iris Recognition Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BioEnable

• Iris ID

• IrisGuard

• IRITECH

• M2SYS Technology

Other prominent vendors

• BI² Technologies

• Biomatiques Identification Solution

• Delta ID

• EyeLock

• EyeSmart Technology

• EyeVerify

• Gemalto

• HONGBOG

• HYPR

• Infinity Optics Solutions

• IRISYS

• Precision Group

• Princeton Identity

Market driver

• Increased adoption of iris recognition in government sector

Market challenge

• Vulnerability of biometrics systems

Market trend

• Increased demand for iris recognition in BFSI sector

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market assumptions

PART 07: MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

• Evolution of multimodal biometrics

• Emergence of mobile biometrics

• Emergence of contactless biometrics

PART 08: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Government – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Transportation – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Increased demand for iris recognition in BFSI sector

• Emergence of iris recognition in wearables

• Introduction of iris scanners in smartphones

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 16: MAJOR VENDOR PROFILES

• BioEnable

• Iris ID

• IrisGuard

• IRITECH

• M2SYS Technology

PART 17: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

• M&A in market

..…..Continued

