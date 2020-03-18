Iran Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI), Mobile Communications Iran (MCI), MTN Irancell, Tamin Telecom (Rightel) & Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.com “Iran – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile infrastructure is improving in Iran

There are two major mobile operators in Iran and mobile penetration is considered to be high with a rate of 119%. Most citizens access 2G and 3G networks and in November 2014, the first 4G LTE network was launched by MTN Irancell. While 4G LTE services are available, primarily in the urban areas – around one third of mobile subscribers don’t own a smart phone. Initial testing of 5G began in Iran in 2017.

Prior to the US government reimposing economic sanctions again during 2018; the two major operators, MCI and MTN Irancell made great strides in upgrading infrastructure, particularly 3G and 4G networks. Further investment in both mobile and fixed telecoms infrastructure, particularly in the rural areas, is required however in order to speed up progress and lower costs for consumers.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095919-iran-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Many unique challenges and opportunities exist in the Iranian telecoms market. It explores Iran’s telecoms sector in further detail throughout this report along with analyses of the market, key industry statistics, and information on the key developments and major players.

Recent developments:

The operators have recently agreed to offer national roaming which will assist to improve services in rural areas.

A significant development occurred in early 2018 when TCI began infrastructure sharing its fibre network with competitors.

Smart phone penetration is relatively low in Iran compared to other markets.

Iran is implementing its 6th Development Plan during 2016 – 2021.

The broadband operator, Iranian-net, is deploying a national fibre network.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI), Mobile Communications Iran (MCI), MTN Irancell, Tamin Telecom (Rightel).

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095919-iran-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Alleged sanction violations

Regulatory environment

Historic overview

Sixth five year plan 2016 -2021

Regulatory authority

WiMAX licences

Number Portability (NP)

Roaming Fixed network operators in Iran

Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI)

Other licence holders/VoIP

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network National Internet Network (NIN)

International infrastructure

Submarine and terrestrial cable networks

Satellite networks

Broadband access market Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed wireless (WiFi and WiMAX)

Digital economy Introduction

E-Health Video-streaming and IPTV Start-ups

Mobile communications

Market analysis MVNOs

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Mobile broadband statistics

Regulatory issues

Second mobile licence – MTN Irancell

Third Mobile licence – Tamin Telecom (Rightel)

Continued……

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1095919-iran-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)