IQF Products Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Description

Individual quick freezing (IQF) is one of the major technology used to keep variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and sea food products fresh for longer duration and to streamline the supply chain of these with rare chances of loss or damage to the stored products. IQF or individual quick freezing is the process of quickly freezing each unit of product separately, by using cold air that is blown at a high speed on a fluidized bed. Products that are frozen using IQF technology have better flavor, texture and are more nutritious than product frozen with different methods.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the IQF Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are many manufacturers to produce IQF Products, such as Superior Foods Companies, SunOpta, Simplot, Titan Frozen Fruit, Gaotai, Jinyuan Agriculture, Junao, SCELTA, California Garlic Company, Eurial, Oxford Frozen Foods, etc. The IQF products industry is not a monopolized industry. There are many suppliers in the world.

Europe and North America are the two main production regions, they are also the main consumption regions. More than 40% of the IQF Products were consumed in Europe, and more than 27% of the IQF Products were consumed in North America, more than 10% of the IQF Products were consumed in China, in the future, China is an important consumption region.

The worldwide market for IQF Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Superior Foods Companies

SunOpta

Simplot

Titan Frozen Fruit

Gaotai

Jinyuan Agriculture

Junao

SCELTA

California Garlic Company

Eurial

Oxford Frozen Foods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IQF Fruits

IQF Vegetables

IQF Seafo

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Consumption

Processing Consumption

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 IQF Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 IQF Fruits

1.2.2 IQF Vegetables

1.2.3 IQF Seafo

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Direct Consumption

1.3.2 Processing Consumption

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Superior Foods Companies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IQF Products Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Superior Foods Companies IQF Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 SunOpta

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IQF Products Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SunOpta IQF Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Simplot

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IQF Products Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Simplot IQF Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Titan Frozen Fruit

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IQF Products Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Titan Frozen Fruit IQF Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Gaotai

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IQF Products Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Gaotai IQF Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Jinyuan Agriculture

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IQF Products Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Jinyuan Agriculture IQF Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED