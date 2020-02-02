IQF Fruits Market is expected to hold the highest share by 2028

IQF Fruits Market: Introduction

IQF fruits are frozen fruits prepared by using IQF technology. In the IQF method, individual fruits are sent on a type of conveyer belt to a blast-freezer that freezes the fruit very fast. Because the fruits are single pieces when they move in, they stay single even after they’ve been frozen and eventually an IQF fruit is obtained.

In terms of volume, the red fruits and berries segment constitutes a much larger share in the IQF fruits market than any other segment. The improved per capita expenses on food, owing to the rise in disposable income in many developing countries, is swelling the demand for IQF fruits. Customer demand is fixated on the quality and durability of the products that they purchase. IQF fruits, being recognized as GRAS by the FDA, and a safe option for all manufacturers. IQF fruits are an integral component of modern bakery products like jams and jellies. Furthermore, the demand for berry types of fruits has been on the constant rise from matured markets such as Europe is stimulating the growth of IQF fruits.

The growing demand for IQF fruits in the food and beverages industry is powered by the growing awareness among consumers regarding healthy and exotic food products. Also, the growth in the demand for IQF fruits in dairy products is greatly endorsed by the growing demand for high quality dairy products such as yogurt, etc. Consumer focus on veganism is one of the key drivers shifting their preference for fruits, thus stimulating the growth of the IQF fruits market.

In terms of value, the global IQF fruits market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of 13.36 Bn by 2028 end. By fruit, the tropical fruits segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9 % in the IQF fruits market. The North American region is expected to register relatively low growth in the IQF fruits market, due to the size of the market, which is already larger than all of the other regions.

IQF Fruits Market: Drivers & Restraints

Red tart cherries, also produced as an IQF fruit, are grown in the U.S. are also known as sour cherries, and are bright red when harvested. They have a sour-sweet flavour, which is attracting more and more consumers across many countries. Major manufacturers are observing an increased interest in red tart cherries in IQF fruits. In domestic and in overseas markets, demand is on the rise, as consumers are recognizing that not only do red tart cherries taste great while having a unique blend of tart and sweet flavour, they also look great with their attractive bright red colour, besides the fact that they are very good for health. Red tart cherries seem like a hot prospect in the IQF fruits market, and an upsurge is expected in their consumption in the years to come.

Relatively buoyant income growth in emerging markets of Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe is driving disposable income, especially of the middle-class population in these regions. This, in turn, is increasing consumer spending on new goods and services. Growing income, exposure to new tastes and flavors, and the rising demand for diverse food products are surging the demand for numerous seasonal fruits such as diced oranges and blackberries preserved using the IQF technique, which, in turn, is boosting the IQF fruits market.

There has been so much innovation observed in freezing technologies in the past few years such as the introduction of IQF technology for IQF fruits. The frozen fruits market is large, and is one of the most vibrant sectors in the food industry. The two major types of freezing techniques are cold store freezing and IQF freezing. These are two completely different methods, with visible dissimilarities in the final product. Cold store freezing is used for big volumes of products like whole chicken, meat, etc., whereas IQF fruit freezing is used for small food products like berries, fruits, vegetables, etc. Cold store takes a long time until the product is frozen to the core. IQF technique freezes the product much faster to the center. One of the most important facets of freezing with IQF technology is food safety. Zero contact between the product and the worker is achievable in IQF technology, whereas, in cold store freezing, everything has to be done manually. These factors are expected to drive the IQF fruits market.

IQF Fruits Market: Analysis by Region

On the basis of region, the market in North America is anticipated to dominate the global IQF fruits market in 2018, and lose a significant amount of market share to Europe mostly by the end of the forecast period. Europe is expected to gain significant market share in revenue terms by 2028 end, and is expected to hold the highest share by 2028. In terms of CAGR, APAC is expected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the IQF fruits market.