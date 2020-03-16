IPaaS 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a set of automated tools for connecting software applications that are deployed in different environments. iPaaS is often used by large business-to-business (B2B) enterprises that need to integrate on-premises applications and data with cloud applications and data.
IPaaS vendors supply the server and data infrastructures, as well as middleware and other software tools for building, testing, deploying and managing software applications in the cloud. Most iPaaS offerings include maps and transformations to speed up the development of integration flows as well as prebuilt connectors and business rules for defining interactions. Often, iPaaS services are shared in a multi-tenant setup.
This report focuses on the global IPaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IPaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell Boomi
Informatica
Mulesoft
Snaplogic
Celigo
IBM
Oracle
Jitterbit
Scribe Software
Dbsync
Flowgear
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud service orchestration
Data transformation
API management
Data integration
Real-time monitoring and integration
Business to Business (B2B) and cloud integration
Application integration
Training and consulting
Support and maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Enterprise
SME
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
