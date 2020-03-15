IP Telephony Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that anticipates rapid enlargement for the global IP telephony market with 9% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to rise with the US $ 52 bn by the end of the forecast period. As per this report, the factors that drive the growth of this market include the growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services, the growth of e-commerce industry, and growing demand for mobile IP telephony solutions.

Global IP Telephony Market Research Report: By Component (Hardware, Service), By Organization Size (Smes, Large Enterprises), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Government) by Forecast Till 2023

Key Players

The key players in the global IP telephony market include Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Avaya Inc. (USA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the USA), Gigaset Communications (Germany), Grandstream Networks, Inc. (the USA), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Polycom Inc. (USA), and Yealink Inc. (China).

Market – Overview:

With technological advancement, Internet Protocol (IP) telephony is becoming an integral part of the day to day operations in modern day organizations. Its market is accelerating rapidly because not only it provides better connectivity and mobility, it also helps saves the costs of phone calls. Ease of installation and configuration are driving the IP telephony market.

The global IP telephony market has been segmented on the basis of the component, connectivity, organization sizes, verticals, and lastly region. Based on components, this market has been segmented on the basis of hardware, software, and services. Hardware has been segmented into audio conference phones, DECT phones, and Internet Protocol (IP) desktop phones. Services have been sub-segmented into managed services and professional services. Managed services are defined as the practices of outsourcing on a proactive basis. Here, certain processes and functions are intended to improve operations and cut expenses. Professional services are occupations in the tertiary sector of the economy that require special training in the arts or sciences.

Segmentation:

On the basis of connectivity, the global IP Telephony Market has been segmented on the basis of wired connection and wireless network. A wired network is a common type of wired configuration that uses Ethernet cables to transfer data between connected computers. A wireless network is a computer network uses wireless data connections between network nodes. The most common wireless network is a Wi-Fi network. Based on the organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises, and medium & small enterprises. The vertical-based segmentation further segments the market into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, Information Technology (IT) & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and others. Many government projects often gain speed when orders related to the progress are an issue via IP telephony.

The regional segmentation of the global IP telephony market segments the market into regional markets namely Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and rest of the world (RoW). According to this report, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share due to technological advancement. North America has a well-established infrastructure, best internet connectivity, and hence, the faster implementation of advanced technologies. The key country-based markets in this region are the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico. Latin America is not as technologically advanced as North America. Hence, it is a small but significant market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of IP Telephony market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are contributing a large share in market growth. Followed by Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India which are moving towards digitization. Due to increase in customer support services, the usage of IP telephony services has grown in developing in Asia Pacific region. The dominance of countries like U.S. and Canada is prominently seen due to fast adoption of IP telephony services. In addition to this, adoption of IP telephony solutions in industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare and IT & telecommunications is an important factor which is driving the growth of IP telephony market in the same region.

After North America, Europe is the biggest market for IP telephony Market because it is the second most technologically advanced region. In Europe, the biggest country based markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK). Asia Pacific region has been anticipated to emerge as a significant market due to various IT activities and internet-based tasks being outsourced in this region. China, India, and Japan are likely to emerge as favorable markets due to the high density of population and decent internet infrastructure. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to lack of technological advancement, lack of education, and political instability in this region.

Latest Industry News

The Indian public sector Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is working to launch a unique app-based Internet telephony service for the first time in India. They have named it as BSNL Wings. 13 AUG 2018

Global ICT solution provider, Ascom is delivering a portfolio of products and services regarding mobile workflow solutions, collectively known as IP-DECT. IP-DECT combines Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) accessibility, with Digitally Enhanced Cordless Telephony. 13 AUG 2018

