IP Telephony Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

IP Telephony Market Overview:

With the rapidly increasing technological advancement around the, Internet Protocol (IP) telephony is becoming an indispensable part of the day to day operations in modern day organizations. Its market is witnnessing speedy escaltion because not only it provides better mobility and connectivity, it also helps to save the saves the costs of phone calls. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that surmises quick surge for the global IP telephony market at 9% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market can be worth the USD 52 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The dominant factors aiding the global IP telephony market to grow include increasing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services, rising demand for mobile IP telephony solutions, and growing e-commerce industry. Other factors abetting the market growth include ease of installation & configuration, growing demand for mobile IP telephony solutions, and increase in demand for efficient call management and reduced call costs.

Key Players

Major players in the global IP telephony market include Avaya Inc. (USA), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Grandstream Networks Inc. (USA), Gigaset Communications (Germany), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Polycom Inc. (USA), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Yealink Inc. (China).

Market Segmentation

The global IP telephony market segmentation covers connectivity, organization size, component, and verticals. MRFR is exploring the features of these segments to understand market trends.

Regarding connectivity, this market has been segmented on the basis of wireless network and wired connection. A wireless network is a computer network that uses wireless data connections between network nodes. A Wi-Fi network is the most common wireless network. A wired network is a familiar type of wired configuration that transfers data between connected computers, using Ethernet cables. Based on the organization size, the market is being segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

As per component-based segmentation, the market covers hardware, software, and services. Hardware has been sub-segmented into audio conference phones, DECT phones (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications Phone or Digital European Cordless Telecommunications Phone), and IP desktop phones. Services segment has been sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services cover the occupations (or professions) in the tertiary sector of the economy that require special training (or special set of skills) in the arts or sciences. Managed services cover the practices of outsourcing on a proactive basis. Under these services, certain processes and functions are outsourced for the intention of improving operations and cut expenses.

In the context of vertical, the market has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, Information Technology (IT) & telecommunication, retail, manufacturing, and others. In many government projects, sometimes the procedure often gains speed when orders related to the progress of tasks are an issue via IP telephony.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global IP Telephony Market covers North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and rest of the world (RoW).

During the forecast period, North America can rise with the largest market share due to technological advancement. Other factors backing the market growth in this region include well-established infrastructure, strong IT infrastructure, presence of many key market players, and best internet connectivity in USA and Canada. Due to these factors, the faster implementation of advanced technologies is possible. Mexico is the third most important country-specific market in this region. In Latin America, the technological advancement as not as fast as it is in North America. Although small, it is a significant market.

Europe is the second largest regional market as it is the second most technologically advanced region after North America. In Europe, the biggest country-specific markets are Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK.

Asia Pacific region is being envisioned to rise as a vibrant market due to growing IT infrastructure and various IT activities and internet-based tasks being outsourced to China and India. High density of population in these two countries is also contributing to the market growth. Japan is another technologically advanced country that can emerge as a strong country-specific market as it has decent internet infrastructure. Revenue from other Asia Pacific countries is also speeding up the market growth. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to the lack of skilled professionals, and limited availability of internet facilities.

Latest Industry News

To expand fibre network in Kemerovo, Ulyanovsk, the Russian national operator Rostelecom has deployed 23 km of fibre-optic lines in the Krasnobrodsky settlement in the Kemerovo region. The new network of fibre-optic lines covers 82 apartment houses. It offers broadband at up to 200 Mbps, internet protocol television (IPTV), IP-telephony and video-surveillance services. The Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) covers almost 3,500 households. 27 JUNE 2019

