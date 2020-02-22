IP Phones Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

IP Phones Market Overview:

IP phones are specialized phones that make use of voice over IP technology for dialling and placing a call over internet. These phones work on the VoIP telephone service. Ip phones are based on a digital control that allow certain protocols such as SIP (Session initiation Protocol), or SCCP (Skinny Client Control Protocol) in order to dial on IP phones.

The major factor contributing to the growth of IP phones market is its cost effectiveness. IP Phones Market are cheaper than the traditional fixed line phones. Another major factor affecting the market growth is the increase in competition for providing telecommunication and internet services.

Major Key Players:

The global IP Phones market holds some of the major players like Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Avaya (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Mitel (Canada), NEC (Japan), ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.), Unify (U.S.), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), among others are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global IP phones market. The prominent vendors and new entrants are investing huge capital in research and development to innovate and expand their present product portfolio.

Industry News:

March 2018, Westcon-Comstor Resellers Get Auto-Provisioning for Cisco IP Phones. Westcon-Comstor has added Cisco IP phones in their device positioning and lifecycle management solution to empower the solution providers to deliver automated of phones and other management functions in their service portfolio. The company aims to deliver better services to strengthen customer relationships by the addition of Cisco IP phones.

March 2018, Ooma Acquires UCaaS Provider Voxter To Pursue Larger, Midmarket, Enterprise Customers. The company aims that the acquisition of Vortex communication will help the company to reach out to a larger business market with cloud solutions. The company is engaged in providing cloud based voice solutions along with desk phones. The company serves mostly small and medium enterprises. With this acquisition, the company will expand its product portfolio providing customizable solutions.

March 2018, Polycom acquisition expands Plantronics endpoint portfolio. The company has set an expansion strategy after acquisition by Polycom. The company aims to make its product portfolio including hardware products, platforms and enterprises solutions in the cloud. This acquisition will enable the customers to purchase all the related IP phones, hardware accessories and UC endpoints in one-stop shop.

IP Phones Global Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware is further segmented into display, ethernet, speaker/microphone, and a keypad. The software is further segmented into TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wired, DECT, Wi-Fi.

On the basis of End-User, the market is segmented into corporate consumer and individual consumer.

On the basis of region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

IP Phones Global Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is dominating the market of IP phones market in terms of market share and is expected to witness a significant growth. Countries like the United States and Canada are expected to drive the growth of IP phones market with huge demand usage by enterprise users. Additionally, the region has a well-established infrastructure allowing high penetration of devices.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent growth during the forecast period and thereby claims second position in this market. Asia Pacific is expected to show a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

