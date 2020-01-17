IoT Utilities Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data,creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.The utility industry continues to face difficulty related to the complexity and high costs associated with maintaining their assets. Increasing incidents of cyber threats poses significant challenge to the industry growth. IoT technology is witnessing huge adoption in industries to remote monitoring of assets, pre-identification of faults and restoring without actually visiting the facility. Also, the implementation of the technology for electricity grid management is helping the companies to achieve their goals of efficiency, reliability and environmental responsibility.

Scope of the Report:

When the utility industry adopts IoT, it is creating new opportunities to connect with the consumer, with the grid, and with the world. Suddenly there is an influx of data streaming into the utility that they can harness to make decisions. For example, companies can utilize home automation to monitor consumer use, then adjust access as necessary. They can gather information on how to deliver services, manage infrastructure, and continue to meet consumer needs.

The global IoT Utilities market is valued at 4000 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4000 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT Utilities.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IoT Utilities market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT Utilities market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sensor

Rfid

Connectivity Technologies

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electricity Grid Management

Gas Management

Water and Waste Management

