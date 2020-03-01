IoT Sensor Market Global Industry Analysis, Development, Market Entry Strategies, Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2023

The report on the global IoT Sensor market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Major giants like IBM Corporation and Texas Instruments are investing into IoT sensor market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals like commercial, consumer and industrial. Increasing need for real time computing of applications is one major factor fueling the growth of IoT sensor market. Texas Instruments is dominating the internet of things market and is considered to be the technology leader in IoT applications.

Major factor driving the growth of IoT sensor market is the growing need for connected devices and increasing adoption of smart devices and wearables. Development of cheaper and smarter internet of things sensor is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of IoT sensor market. As the prices are cheap, the implementation of IoT sensors is increasing day by day across various industry verticals. Supportive initiatives from government is another factor driving the growth of IoT sensor market.

Major Key Players

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.),

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (U.S.),

Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany),

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Broadcom Limited (U.S.),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Johnson Controls International Plc. (Ireland),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

According to Market Research Future Analysis, IoT sensor market has been valued at approx. USD 40 Billion by the end of forecast period with 42% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Latest Industry News

Olea Sensor Networks, a leader in intelligent sensors and analytic software for sensor network-based systems, is set to launch new IoT platforms that would include the latest versions of their vital sign and life presence detection technologies. At CES 2019, they are set to give a demonstration in Las Vegas during 8-11 January 2019. 3 JAN 2019

Google’s motion sensing technology Soli has received FCC approval. Soli is a purpose-built interaction sensor. It can use radar for motion tracking of the human hand. It is compatible with various IoT devices. 2 JAN 2019

Regional Analysis:

The global IoT sensors market has been segmented into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to growing technological advancements and increasing demand for IoT sensors. In this region, the major country-specific markets are USA and Canada, both in terms of demand as well as usage.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market. Due to the reasons same as the USA, biggest country-specific markets for IoT sensors are India, China, Japan, and South Korea, followed by remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region. Europe is the third largest regional market. In this region, due to technological advancement, the maximum demand, supply, usage and the presence of key industry players can be seen in Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom (UK).

Segmentation:

The global IoT sensors market has been segmented on the basis of network technology, component, type, vertical, and lastly, region. The Component-based segmentation of this market covers the hardware platform and software platform. Hardware can be primarily segmented into energy management, consumer devices, lighting control systems, fire protection systems, and security & access control systems. Other segments of hardware can be listed as consumer appliances, home theatre projectors, next-generation game consoles, set-top boxes, smart TVs, and wearable devices. Common examples of consumer appliances include a smart oven, smart dishwasher, smart washing machine, and a smart refrigerator. Software platforms have been segmented into data management, application security, location analytics, network bandwidth management, network security, real-time/streaming analytics, and remote monitoring system.

Based on network technology, the global IoT sensors market can be broadly segmented into wired network technology and wireless network technology. Wired network technology covers the Ethernet, digital addressable lighting interface, LonWorks, KNX (Konnex), and Modbus. Wireless network technology includes Bluetooth, EnOcean, and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications – ultra-low energy (DECT-ULE). Wireless network technology also covers Profibus, near-field communication (NFC), thread, radio-frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, WHART, Z-Wave, ZigBee, and others.

By type, the global IoT sensors market segmentation covers the acoustic sensor, accelerometer, CO2 sensor, gyroscope, flow sensor, humidity sensor, inertial sensor, image sensor, light sensor, motion sensor, magnetometer, occupancy sensor, proximity sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, radar sensor, touch sensor, and others.

Vertical segmentation of the market covers IoT services by all spheres of traveling that include airways, railways, maritime and roadways. By vertical, global IoT sensors market has been segmented into corporate offices, commercial IoT retail, consumer IoT, financial institutes, healthcare, logistic & supply chain, industrial IoT, and transportation application. Commercial IoT retail covers advertising & marketing, entertainment, digital signage, intelligent payment solution, resource management, real-time analytics, smart vending machine, safety & security, and lastly, smart shelf & smart doors.

