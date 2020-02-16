IOT OF SMART FARMING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global IoT of smart farming Market to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2025.

Global IoT of smart farming Market valued approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.00% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global IoT of smart farming Market are increasing IoT solutions for remote monitoring and reduction in cost of sensors. One of the major restraining factors of global IoT of smart farming market is high initial cost requirement for IoT integration in smart farming. Internet of Things (IoT) of smart farming is a system in which monitoring the crop field with the help of sensors (Light, Humidity, Temperature Soil Moisture, etc.) and automating the irrigation system. Farmer can monitor their crop field conditions from anywhere. The major benefits of IoT of smart farming are it optimizes crop treatment such as accurate planting, watering, pesticide applications and harvesting directly affects production rates. With the help of Internet of Things (IoT), farmers can visualize production levels, soil moisture, sunlight intensity and more in real time and remotely to accelerate decision making process. It can be monitored and maintained according to production rate, labor effectiveness and failure prediction. Analyzing production quality and results in correlation to treatment can teach farmers to adjust process to increase quality of the product.

The regional analysis of Global IoT of smart farming Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to increase in availability of new technology in farming sector in 2017. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Internet of vehicle. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cisco

IBM

Kaalot Technologies

Oracle

Trimble

Virtus Nutrition

John Deere

Precision Planting

Accenture

AGCO

Auroras

CEMA

DigiReach

Libelium

Link Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Water Supply Management

Precision Agriculture

Integrated Pest Management/Control

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IoT of smart farming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. IoT of Smart Farming Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. IoT of Smart Farming Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. IoT of Smart Farming Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. IoT of Smart Farming Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. IoT of Smart Farming Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. IoT of Smart Farming Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. IoT of Smart Farming Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. IoT of Smart Farming Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Software

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Services

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

