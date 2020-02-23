IOT node and gateway Market 2019: Continental AG, Mentor Graphics, Visteon, Delphi, Qualcomm, Bosch, Denso

Market Highlights:

The emerging trend in IOT node and gateway market is its application in numerous industries. NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced a modular IoT gateway solution for large node networks (LNNs) with pre-integrated, tested and RF certified support for a wide array of wireless communications protocols including Thread, ZigBee and Wi-Fi.

North America region is dominating the IOT node and gateway market with the largest market share owing to the developed network infrastructure and increasing IP security space. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to improve IOT network structure of developed countries and enterprises adopting the technology for the better network structure.By component segment the IOT node and gateway market consists of hardware that is further sub-segmented into processor, sensor, wired, wireless and memory device. The sensor segment consists of temperature sensors, blood glucose sensor and many more.

The major growth driver of IOT node and gateway market includes rising demand for better internet network, advanced technology implementation in improving communication network, compactness of sensors, and increased use of sensors in biometric applications among others. Hence the market for IOT node and gateway market is expected to grow approximately 29% of CAGR between 2017-2023. High utilization and upgrading of connectivity technology such as Bluetooth, zigbee, Wi-Fi and near field communication technology is one of the significant boosting IOT node and gateway market. BFSI accounts for high market share owing to high adoption of online banking, contactless payments and mobile banking application.

Key Players

The prominent players in the IOT node and gateway market are- Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), Aaeon Components Inc. (Taiwan), Adlink Components Inc. (Taiwan) and others.

Segments:

IOT Node and Gateway market for segment on the basis of components and end-user

IOT Node and Gateway Market by Components:

Hardware

Processor

Microcontroller (MCU)

Microprocessor (MPU)

Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Application Processor (AP)

Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Image Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Flow Sensor

Level Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Carbon Monoxide Sensor

Motion and Position Sensor

Camera Module

Connectivity IC

Wired

Modbus

PROFINET

Foundation Fieldbus (FF)

Wireless

Ant+

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Bluetooth/WLAN

ZigBee

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular Network

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART)

GPS/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module

ISA100

Memory Device

On-chip Memory

Off-chip Memory/External Memory

IOT Node and Gateway Market by End-User:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Wearable Devices

Consumer Electronics

Building & Automation

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Industry Updates

January 10, 2019: A company specializing in the development of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things, Gopher Protocol Inc. has enabled mobile technologies, comprising a global mesh network technology platform for mobile as well as fixed solutions.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the IoT node and gateway market span across regions namely, Europe, North America,Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the North American region is considered to dominate the IOT node and gateway market occupying the largest market share due to the well-developed network infrastructure coupled with therising IP security space.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand with the highest CAGR due to the improving IOT network structure of enterprises and developed countries adopting the technology in order to createa better network structure.

The European region is expected to grow with a considerable pace owing to therising demand from the citizens for better internet connectivity. Moreover, investmentsmade by the government in IOT node and gateway market is further fueling the market growth in this region.

