IoT MVNO (Services) Market 2019: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2028

Global IoT MVNO (services) Market: Overview

As the world become increasingly connected through digital mediums and as new digital applications open up in the enterprise sector, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) —the wireless mobile telecom service providers that work on the principle of buying connectivity and network capacity from major mobile carriers in bulk and then reselling them to a niche user base—are transforming in the face of the evolving needs of consumers and enterprises. The MVNO sector has mostly focused on growth opportunities in the field of business-to-consumer services in the past, but new opportunities continuously rise in an up and coming area: machine-to-machine (M2M) data communication.

As volumes of digital data generated from across the innumerable digital points across industries, enterprises, households, and commercial space, a new and highly promising growth opportunity is arising from MVNOs, especially in the field of machine-to-machine systems or IoT. The field presents vast opportunities for new efficiencies and services, allowing MVNOs growth opportunities in a more targeted manner. For leading mobile carriers, the evolving market offers growth opportunities in the form of ability to expand across new regional markets without having to build new physical networks. Meanwhile, companies operating in the field of IoT are using MVNO services to operate in a more effective manner.

Global IoT MVNO (services) Market: Trends and Opportunities

This report on the global IoT MVNO (services) market aims at presenting an overview of the growth opportunities that the IoT sector offer to MVNOs that either specialize in M2M services or are looking to enter the steadily expanding landscape of IoT on a global front. As IoT technologies and machine-to-machine solutions steadily add to the number of new services, values, and business opportunities that they create across a number of industries, technologies and services that enable the effective operation of these solutions are also witnessing a massive rise in demand.

IoT companies prefer the use of mobile telecom services over wired line services owing to flexibility, installation, and scalability benefits. However, as conventional mobile telecommunications services are costly as these services need to be bought based on an item-to-item format, MVNOs are coming ahead with service plans that provide bulk access to a variety of mobile telecom services at wholesale costs. Owing to the increased adoption of IoT technologies across a number of industries across the globe, the increased adoption of connected devices, and the rising focus and investments being observed in the area of smart cities, the IoT sector is expected to provide promising growth opportunities to MVNO service providers in the near future.

Global IoT MVNO (services) Market: Regional Overview

From a regional standpoint, the report provides an overview of the growth opportunities for IoT MVNO services observed in regional markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Presently, the IoT markets in North America and Europe are expected to provide the most lucrative growth opportunities to MVNOs owing to the steady rise in the number of connected products and devices across industrial, enterprise, and commercial sectors, and increased investments aimed at the development of smart cities in a number of countries in these regions. Presence of several technology providers and some of the leading MVNOs across the globe also make the growth prospects of these regional markets promising.

Global IoT MVNO (services) Market: Competitive Dynamics

A number of MVNOs are increasingly exploring growth opportunities offered by the IoT sector and the number of companies in the sector is expected to steadily rise in the near future owing to the steadily rising growth opportunities. Some of the leading companies in the market presently are Globetouch, Cubic Telecom, Numerex, Arkessa, Stream Technologies, Sierra Wireless, and Aeris.

