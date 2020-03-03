The IoT microcontroller market is anticipated to reach over USD 5,170 million by 2026 according to new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the 32 bit microcontroller segment dominated the global IoT microcontroller market, in terms of revenue. North America was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The growing penetration of mobile devices and increasing adoption of IoT has primarily driven the growth of the IoT microcontroller market. The rising adoption of virtualization, cloud, and big data analytics has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing automation across diverse industries would accelerate the growth of the IoT Microcontroller market during the forecast period. However, high power consumption, security and privacy concerns, and lack of standardization hinder the market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017. The increase in industrial automation and the growing number of mobile devices drive the market growth. The growing trend of BYOD, IoT, big data analytics, and virtualization increases the demand for IoT microcontroller in the region. The growing penetration of mobile devices and technological advancements further support IoT microcontroller market growth in the region. The increasing spending on smart homes and smart cities in the region further promote market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing automation of industrial processes across various industries in the developing countries of the region.

The companies operating in the market include Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Corporation, Microchip Technology, Fujitsu Ltd, Holtek Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, Inc, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Atmel Corporation, and Espressif Systems Pte. Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaway

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. IoT Microcontroller Market Insights

3.1. IoT Microcontroller – Industry snapshot

3.2. IoT Microcontroller – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. IoT Microcontroller Market Dynamics

3.3.1. IoT Microcontroller – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. IoT Microcontroller Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. IoT Microcontroller Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. IoT Microcontroller Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. IoT Microcontroller Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. IoT Microcontroller Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. IoT Microcontroller Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. IoT Microcontroller Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 8 Bit Microcontroller

4.3. 16 Bit Microcontroller

4.4. 32 Bit Microcontroller

5. IoT Microcontroller Market Size and Forecast by Application, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Industrial Automation

5.6. Smart Homes

5.7. Others

6. IoT Microcontroller Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. US.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Infineon Technologies

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Broadcom Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Microchip Technology

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Fujitsu Ltd

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Holtek Semiconductor

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Silicon Laboratories, Inc

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Texas Instruments

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. NXP Semiconductors N.V

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Atmel Corporation

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

