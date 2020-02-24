IoT Microcontroller Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis, Research, Growth, Deployment, Latest Innovations, Creation and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2023

Synopsis of IoT Microcontroller Market:

Internet of Things (IoT) microcontroller is as a combination of IoT technology and microcontroller. The IoT requires sensors and actuators to link the physical and digital worlds. A sensor converts a physical state into an analog or digital signal, while an actuator turns a digital signal into some physical effect. The next step in the IoT architecture is the computing system which processes or generates the digital signals which can be performed by the microcontroller.

Global IoT Microcontroller Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The key factors driving the market include advancements in the application of fields of the internet of things to meet the demands of technologically advanced products of a wide consumer base. The deployment of smart meter across several residential and commercial sectors for close monitoring of the total consumption of energy is aiding the market growth. Further, IoT MCU growth in the industrial sector can quickly address and resolve issues such as inadequate security, meagre consumer demand, technology barriers, and lack of standards.

Key Players:

Market leading players included in MRFR’s report are Texas Instruments, Intel Corporation, Atmel, Freescale, Infineon, ST Microelectronics, Fujitsu Ltd., Samsung Group, and Microchip Technology among others. Product innovations, acquisitions, and mergers and R&D activities are key strategies for the advancement of the global IoT MCU market.

Market Segmentation:

The global IoT microcontroller market has been segmentally evaluated in MRFR’s report. The market has been segmented on various factors including product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into 8 bit, 16 bit, and 32 bit. By application, the market is categorized by automotive, industries, healthcare, electronics, and others

Global segmentation of the market divides it into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the market with the most significant share of the global market due to the ever-increasing IT requirements and the increased demand from the region’s growing smart home segment. The region is home to many leading market players who have been key to the technological advancement of IoT microcontrollers.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific accounts for the fastest growing market with the highest CAGR due to rising advancement in the automotive industry which is occurring as the demand for vehicle connectivity and an interactive security system grows. Moreover, the region has rising disposable incomes, large consumer population and booming end-use industry verticals which have led to the robust demand for smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and smart TVs. The region also possesses several leading manufacturers which have been highly effective in raising the regions market share.

