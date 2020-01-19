IoT Market in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management 2017 Global Industry to Grow at CAGR of 19.65% and Forecast to 2021

IoT is defined as a network that connects all the devices related to the industry, such as sensors, actuators, transmitters, microcontrollers, and microprocessors. PLM is the process of managing the entire lifecycle of a product starting with the concept and ideation, to engineering and design, manufacturing, post-sale services, and finally the disposal of products. AM is about tracking and managing the costs associated with the asset lifecycles.
The analysts forecast the global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management to grow at a CAGR of 19.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global IoT Market in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• IBM
• PTC
• RapidValue
• SAP
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• Accenture
• Aberdeen
• Alcatel-Lucent
• AT&T
• Cisco Systems
• KloudData
• Tego
• Pega
Market driver
• Large-scale funding for IoT across the world
• Large-scale funding for IoT across the world
Market challenge
• Interoperability issues
• Interoperability issues
Market trend
• Evolution of predictive maintenance with IoT
• Evolution of predictive maintenance with IoT
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
• Global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management by solution
• Global IoT software market in product lifecycle and asset management
• Global IoT services market in product lifecycle and asset management
• Global IoT hardware market in product lifecycle and asset management
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management by end-users
• Global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management in aerospace and defense industry
• Global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management in pharmaceutical industry
• Global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management in automotive industry
• Global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management in power industry
• Global IoT market in product lifecycle and asset management in other industries
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size and forecast
• EMEA – market size and forecast
• APAC – market size and forecast
• Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Evolution of predictive maintenance with IoT
• Evolution of cloud-based technologies
• Rising demand for Big Data analytics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
..…..Continued
