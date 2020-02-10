IOT MARKET IN PORTABLE WATER MONITORING 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 16.85% AND FORECAST TO 2021

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of computing devices that are connected through the Internet. This technology helps in real-time operations in utilities, enabling the exchange of data through the connected network. The IoT in potable water monitoring helps in collecting real-time information regarding the water quality at remote locations. The IoT market in potable water monitoring can be segmented based on solutions into hardware and software solutions and services.

The analysts forecast the global IoT market in potable water monitoring to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global IoT Market in Potable Water Monitoring for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations of new solutions, retrofit of existing solutions, replacement of non-functional parts, and aftersales services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global IoT Market in Potable Water Monitoring 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GE

• Libelium

• Trimble

• Valarm

Other prominent vendors

• A.T.E

• SenseGrow

• Semtech

• Tibbo

• Bacsoft

Market driver

• Prominent benefits of smart meters over traditional meters

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness regarding benefits of IoT

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of smart sensors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by solutions

• Market overview

• Global IoT market in potable water monitoring by hardware and software solutions

• Global IoT market in potable water monitoring by services

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global IoT market in potable water monitoring by chemical testing

• Global IoT market in potable water monitoring by physical testing

• Global IoT market in potable water monitoring by biological testing

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• IoT market in potable water monitoring in Americas

• IoT market in potable water monitoring in EMEA

• IoT market in potable water monitoring in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increasing adoption of smart sensors

• Developments in global water industry

• Emerging digital water programs globally

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• GE

• Libelium

• Trimble

• Valarm

..…..Continued

