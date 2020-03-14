IOT in Healthcaretypes (Provider, Payer, Biopharma, Medical Devices), Technologies & Services: (Network Connectivity, Application, and Consulting, Integration, Maintenance), Applications (Telemedicine, Clinical Care, Diagnostic, Drug Management, Cognitive Assessment, Ai, Additive Manufacturing), by Regionsglobal Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022

Internet Of things (IOT) is a network which connects objects via embedded electronics, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT gather devicesand share the information, making it possible to collect and analyse datafaster and accurately. IoT being used in healthcare sector acts as a catalyst for improving real-time communication between patients and the care providerâ€™s. IoT applications are mostly used to improve access to care, quality of care,and reduce the cost of the total care. As the investment will increase in the healthcare systems, it will be used in telehealth systems delivering better care for remote locations and monitoring systems for better decisions.

The customer intelligence market is expected to have a CAGRof 43.01% during the period 2016-2022, mainly driven by growing investments inhealthcare market by governments and various other stakeholders. The IoT healthcaremarket is analysed by six regions – North America, Western Europe,Asia-Pacific, Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and LatinAmerica. Further the region markets are also analysed by countries tounderstand the healthcare spending, government initiatives and underlyingopportunities for IoT healthcare market. North America is the most matured marketsowing to its extensive health infrastructure and the ever increasing pressureto control the healthcare costs.

Healthcare providers, payers, bio pharma and medical devicescompanies are investing heavily in adopting new technologies, enter new marketswith acquisitions and forge multiple collaborations to scale and be ahead ofthe competitors. Healthcare market is favoured by government mandates whichreduce healthcare burden on individual. One of the major trend in the market ishit by high consumerization. Consumers want to take control of their health andwhich has boosted the market for fitness bands such as Nike Fuel band, Google Glass, and Fitbit. Thedevices provide data at regular or scheduled intervals of time which are oftensupported by analytics for consumer to take control of their health and beaware of any variations from the normal health condition.

Healthcare organizations adopting IoT solutions to reduce cost of healthcare and also improve quality of healthcare delivery. Major capabilities of customer intelligence solution are predictive analytics, decision management, real-time scoring, customer engagement, cross-campaign optimization, customer lifetime value segmentation. Some of the major marketplayers include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips NV, StanleyHealthcare, and AirStrip Technologies.

This study covers and analyses “IoT healthcare market” globally. Bringing out the complete keyinsights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity forplayers to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, governmentinitiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.