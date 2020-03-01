IoT in Education Market through 2028 Presented in New Forecast Research

Education institutions have been increasingly adopting diverse applications to improve learning experience and enable healthy interaction between students and educators. This, in turn, has considerably triggered the demand for IoT based application management solution for smarter solutions. Administering a rigorous procedure of examining and evaluating often gets highly time consuming and mind draining. With an application management system, prospective students can be evaluated and shortlisted easily. Education institutions are rapidly incorporating a wide range of applications for unified operations and management, which in turn is expected to spur the demand for application management solution, thereby promoting IoT in Education Market.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3073

Today, internet of things (IoT) is revolutionizing diverse industries and the realm of education is no exception to the influence of IoT. Conventionally, the genesis of learning was bound to conferencing, classrooms, web tutorials etc., however with the onset of IoT in education, this trend has started slowly and steadily changing, for the better.

The demand of IoT in education continue to accelerate by leaps and bounds on the back of growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices in classrooms as they help educational institutions function in a more efficient manner. Educational institutions are increasingly streamlining day-to-day operations with adoption of IoT in education. IoT in education is helping them focus more on real teaching activities, while IoT-enabled devices automatically detecting student presence to eliminate the need of taking attendance.

IoT in education market provides immense scope for performing diverse actions from a single platform, which is making it a highly-viable investment. Leading companies dealing in IoT in education market are vying to offer cutting-edge features in their offering to tap a wider customer base.

Some of the leading players operating in IoT in education market are Google, Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Promethean Inc., SAP SE, Huawei, Educomp Solutions, Pearson PLC, Arm, Cisco Systems Inc., Unit4, Smart Technologies, Tata Interactive Systems, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

In October 2018, Intel introduced a novel product named Intel Tech Learning to cater to the growing needs of educators via IoT. Intel Tech Learning enables dynamic and effective classroom experiences, while adding to the knowledge of students.

In November 2018, the cloud division of Huawei started a new blockchain service for its global users. Now, Huawei Cloud is aiming at the development of its blockchain platform to provide notable advantages, such as robust security, flexibility, cost-effective, and efficiency for academic institutions.

In October 2018, Samsung extended its business by providing its smart technology and services for better education in Latin America. The firm spread awareness related to smart education in 8 Latin American countries.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/3073/iot-in-education-market

With IoT in education streamlining digital transfer of printed texts into smartphones, teachers are no longer bound to classrooms. The growing demand for IoT in education market can be further attributed to IoT’s ability to bring mentors, educators and students across the world onto a common knowledge sharing platform, which is enriching the entire learning process in education market.

For instance, digital highlighters and interactive boards are the most recent innovations related to IoT in education market. Such technology-driven devices quicken and simplify the entire learning process by receiving, recognizing, and reciprocating all kinds of information. Several educational institutions are adopting digital scanners that add to the learning experience by digitally transferring text to smartphones, thereby promoting IoT in education market.

By streamlining the day-to-day activities of educational institutions, IoT in education market significantly alleviates the time and effort that goes into accomplishing such activities. With an ability to enhance a wide range of administrative jobs such as manual fee submission, attendance recording, among others in tandem with IoT devices’ ability to minutely monitor the energy usage of educational institutions to aid in reducing energy costs, continue to bring hefty traction for IoT in education market. Educational institutions are increasingly investing in IoT in education due to exceptional ability to streamline the education system by making learning process efficient and quick.

The increasing vulnerability pertaining to the security and privacy of the IoT ecosystem and problems regarding financing information technology services and infrastructure are somewhat obstructing the educational institutions from embracing IoT in education. The growing concerns pertaining to cyber breach and IoT security is likely to dampen the growth of IoT in education market in forthcoming years.

The vast IoT in education market research data included in IoT in education market study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from IoT in education industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The IoT in education market report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of IoT in education market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects of IoT in education, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of IoT in education market is also included in the report.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3073

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/