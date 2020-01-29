IoT in Defence 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global IoT in Defence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Defence development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aerovironment

Elbit Systems

Freewave

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Honeywell

Radisys

Textron Systems

Northrup Grunman

Prox Dynamics

Track 24

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure and Equipment Monitoring

Military Personnel Monitoring and Tracking

Smart Weaponry

Market segment by Application, split into

Natural Disasters

Industry Management

Public Safety

Home Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT in Defence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT in Defence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT in Defence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Infrastructure and Equipment Monitoring

1.4.3 Military Personnel Monitoring and Tracking

1.4.4 Smart Weaponry

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT in Defence Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Natural Disasters

1.5.3 Industry Management

1.5.4 Public Safety

1.5.5 Home Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT in Defence Market Size

2.2 IoT in Defence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT in Defence Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IoT in Defence Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT in Defence Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IoT in Defence Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global IoT in Defence Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global IoT in Defence Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IoT in Defence Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT in Defence Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT in Defence Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aerovironment

12.1.1 Aerovironment Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.1.4 Aerovironment Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Aerovironment Recent Development

12.2 Elbit Systems

12.2.1 Elbit Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.2.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

12.3 Freewave

12.3.1 Freewave Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.3.4 Freewave Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Freewave Recent Development

12.4 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

12.4.1 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.4.4 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell

12.5.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.6 Radisys

12.6.1 Radisys Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.6.4 Radisys Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Radisys Recent Development

12.7 Textron Systems

12.7.1 Textron Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.7.4 Textron Systems Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Textron Systems Recent Development

12.8 Northrup Grunman

12.8.1 Northrup Grunman Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.8.4 Northrup Grunman Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Northrup Grunman Recent Development

12.9 Prox Dynamics

12.9.1 Prox Dynamics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.9.4 Prox Dynamics Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Prox Dynamics Recent Development

12.10 Track 24

12.10.1 Track 24 Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IoT in Defence Introduction

12.10.4 Track 24 Revenue in IoT in Defence Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Track 24 Recent Development

Continued…..



