IOT- Identity Access Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Identity access management is a complex process consisting of various policies, procedures, activities and technologies that require the coordination of company departments namely human resources and IT. IoT identifiers is the unifying element of people, places, things, and information, providing a platform for entity interaction management. It also develops & deliver infrastructure, services, and applications to create new lines of business and ensure the appropriate access to business services. It is very important to manage service accounts, machine identities and human & non-human services to control the overall framework of the organization. Also, administrating IAM activities, provisioning and enforcement process can be automated through the use of IAM application software tools.

The IAM application software tools are used by all organizations ranging from small IT departments to large global IT departments. The IAM application tools can also be customized for global IT departments. The major driving factors for growth of IOT- identity access management market are the growing adoption of cloud services, merchandising of functions of identity access management, boosting consumer-grade identities by social media & bring your own device (BYOD) and rising consumer centric identity access management.

Major key Players

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),

EMC Corporation (U.S.),

Intel Security Group (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

ARCON Tech Solutions (India),

Cloud Security Alliance (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

According to MRFR, The global IOT- Identity Access Management Market is expected to grow from USD ~8 Billion in 2016 to USD ~20 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~16%.

Latest Industry News

Capgemini and IDEMIA joining hands to launch a secure IoT device management platform. IDEMIA is a world leader in security and identity solutions. Hence, the platform is expected to offer identity management features too.

HID and Mercury have created Redstaak that offers many services including identity access management services.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global IoT identity access management market has segmented the market into regional markets namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America is holding the biggest market share in the global market due to technological advancement and rapid adoption of cloud applications as well as mobile applications in this region. In countries like the USA and Canada, the government organizations are emphasizing on the use of a personal identification card for accessing government IT infrastructure. This is resulting in market growth. Many major market players are based in the USA.

During the forecast period, the market in Europe is likely to grow due to the establishment of policies by many European government cyber authorities to protect confidential data. Many European countries are technologically advanced. Many key market players are based in Europe too. The imperative country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

During the forecast period, the market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow due to the growing adoption of cloud-based services by small and large organizations in countries like China and India. Japan can also be an important country-specific market in this region because, in terms of technology, it is a very advanced country.

The RoW segment covers the nations in the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In MEA countries, the market is minimal because most countries being poor, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of right infrastructure and lack of technological advancement.

Segmentation:

The global IoT identity access management market can be segmented into the deployment, end-user, industry, services, and lastly region. The deployment-based segmentation segments this market into on-cloud, on-premise and hybrid. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into banking & financial services, education, energy & utility services, government, IT & telecom, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and others.

Regarding industry, the market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises. On the basis of services, the market can be segmented into access management, directory services, multi-factor authentication, password management, user provisioning, single-sign-on (SSO) and others.

Intended Audience

Cyber security providers

System integrators

Government organizations

Resellers

Security service providers

Consultancy firms

