IoT Gateways Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Competitors Strategy, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global IoT Gateways market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis presented, the global IoT gateways market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The assessment indicates that the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 15.59 Bn by the end of the review period.

The reliability on connected devices for the growth of an organization is anticipated to drive the growth of the IoT gateways market over the next couple of years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for automation in construction and other end-user industries is forecasted to boost the growth trajectory of the market in the foreseeable future.

Technological innovations such as improvements in the wireless services, sensors, cloud computing are likely to open new avenues of growth opportunities. Thus, the IoT gateways market is expected to augment significantly across the projection period. Key players are presumed top intensify their investments into the market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, the high cost of cyber-physical systems maintenance is supposed to check the expansion of the IoT gateways market over the assessment period.

Major Key Players:

Samsara (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Advantech B+B Smartworx (U.S.),

Bitrective AS (Norway),

Advantech Corporation (Taiwan),

Eurotech (Italy),

Sierra Wireless (Canada),

Volansys Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.)

According to MRFR, The global IoT gateways market is expected to grow at approx. USD 9 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry News:

In March 2019, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions and network edge solutions, SolidRun, announced the introduction of SolidSense N6 Edge Gateway which comes with wirepas mesh support.

In February 2019, Farnell element14, a distributor of products for electronic system design, repair, and maintenance, has announced the launch of Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway. It is a low-cost industrial gateway and is powered by Raspberry Pi.

Segmentation:

By type, the global IoT gateways market has been segmented into lightly rugged, rugged, compact, and ultra-compact.

By component, the IoT gateways market has been segmented into field programmable gate array (FPGA), microcontroller units (MCU), sensor, memory card, and others.

By connectivity, the global IoT gateways market has been segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Ethernet, cellular, and others.

By applications, the IoT gateways market has been segmented into consumer electronics, building automation, automotive and transportation, wearable devices, healthcare, industrial, and others. The others segment encompasses sub-segments such as oil & gas, aerospace & defense, education, agriculture, BFSI, government, and utilities.

By node, the global IoT gateways market has been segmented into smart watch, smart TV, actuator, camera, RADAR, thermostat, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global IoT gateways market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is anticipated to secure the pole position through the assessment period and scale a decent valuation of USD 5,522.5 Mn towards the end of 2025. The region is equipped with advanced IT infrastructure which has led to an establishment of a competitive edge. This, in turn, is likely to expedite the expansion of the IoT gateways market in the foreseeable future.

Europe is expected to exhibit a similar trend as that of North America’s and grow substantially over the next couple of years. The IoT gateways market in the region is poised to strike a CAGR of 16.8% across the assessment period. Asia Pacific is prognosticated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial sector in the region is presumed to catapult the IoT gateways market on an upward trajectory.

