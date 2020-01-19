IoT Cloud Platforms Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

The major forces driving the IoT market are development of cheaper and smarter sensors, evolution of high speed networking technologies, and rising adoption of cloud platforms across industry verticals. Furthermore, increasing penetration of connected devices has unleashed the growth potential through predictive maintenance, security, and analytics which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621867-global-iot-cloud-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

SAP

Oracle Integrated Cloud

AT&T

Fujitsu

Amazon

HPE

Telit

General Electric (Predix)

Gemalto

Exosite

Zebra Technologies

Ayla Networks

Xively

Aeris

Particle

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

The decrease in the cost per CPU memory and storage makes the collection of big data and subsequent analytics possible. Devices such as sensors have proliferated, without which IoT opportunities cannot be realized. The decreasing cost of megabytes increases the amount of money available for investment in large processing systems. Cloud and big data offer elastic repositories for storing and analyzing the onslaught of data. The convergence of information technology and operational technology are coming together to create a new revolution.The Internet world is colliding with the industrial world to create unprecedented opportunities.

In 2018, the global IoT Cloud Platforms market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9560 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Cloud Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Cloud Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Cloud Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Cloud Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Smart Home & Wearables

1.5.3 Smart Energy

1.5.4 Smart Security

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

12.1.1 PTC (ThingWorx) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 PTC (ThingWorx) Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) Recent Development

12.2 Cisco (Jasper)

12.2.1 Cisco (Jasper) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco (Jasper) Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco (Jasper) Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Google

12.4.1 Google Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Google Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Google Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Intel Corporation

12.6.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.7 SAP

12.7.1 SAP Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 SAP Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SAP Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Integrated Cloud

12.8.1 Oracle Integrated Cloud Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Integrated Cloud Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Integrated Cloud Recent Development

12.9 AT&T

12.9.1 AT&T Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 AT&T Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.10 Fujitsu

12.10.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IoT Cloud Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 Fujitsu Revenue in IoT Cloud Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.11 Amazon

12.12 HPE

12.13 Telit

12.14 General Electric (Predix)

12.15 Gemalto

12.16 Exosite

12.17 Zebra Technologies

12.18 Ayla Networks

12.19 Xively

12.20 Aeris

12.21 Particle

12.22 relayr

12.23 Bosch Software Innovations

12.24 Teezle

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621867-global-iot-cloud-platforms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)