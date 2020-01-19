IoT Cloud Platforms Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.
The major forces driving the IoT market are development of cheaper and smarter sensors, evolution of high speed networking technologies, and rising adoption of cloud platforms across industry verticals. Furthermore, increasing penetration of connected devices has unleashed the growth potential through predictive maintenance, security, and analytics which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
PTC (ThingWorx)
Cisco (Jasper)
Microsoft
Google
IBM
Intel Corporation
SAP
Oracle Integrated Cloud
AT&T
Fujitsu
Amazon
HPE
Telit
General Electric (Predix)
Gemalto
Exosite
Zebra Technologies
Ayla Networks
Xively
Aeris
Particle
relayr
Bosch Software Innovations
Teezle
The decrease in the cost per CPU memory and storage makes the collection of big data and subsequent analytics possible. Devices such as sensors have proliferated, without which IoT opportunities cannot be realized. The decreasing cost of megabytes increases the amount of money available for investment in large processing systems. Cloud and big data offer elastic repositories for storing and analyzing the onslaught of data. The convergence of information technology and operational technology are coming together to create a new revolution.The Internet world is colliding with the industrial world to create unprecedented opportunities.
In 2018, the global IoT Cloud Platforms market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9560 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 25.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT Cloud Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Cloud Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Home & Wearables
Smart Energy
Smart Security
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT Cloud Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT Cloud Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
