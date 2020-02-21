IoT Cloud Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global IoT Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Intel Corporation
- Ayla Networks
- Artik Cloud
- AWS IOT
- GE Predix
- Microsoft
- IBM Watson IoT
- ThingWorx
- Salesforce IoT Cloud
- Telit DeviceWise
- Xively
- Zebra Zatar Cloud
- WebNMS
- Oracle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Information Processing
- Signal Communication
- Other
Market segment by Application, split into
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Power
- Oil & Gas
- Metals & Mining
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global IoT Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the IoT Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Cloud are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IoT Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Information Processing
1.4.3 Signal Communication
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT Cloud Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Energy & Power
1.5.4 Oil & Gas
1.5.5 Metals & Mining
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Agriculture
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IoT Cloud Market Size
2.2 IoT Cloud Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT Cloud Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IoT Cloud Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IoT Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IoT Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global IoT Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global IoT Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 IoT Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IoT Cloud Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Cloud Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global IoT Cloud Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global IoT Cloud Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intel Corporation
12.1.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.1.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Ayla Networks
12.2.1 Ayla Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.2.4 Ayla Networks Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ayla Networks Recent Development
12.3 Artik Cloud
12.3.1 Artik Cloud Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.3.4 Artik Cloud Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Artik Cloud Recent Development
12.4 AWS IOT
12.4.1 AWS IOT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.4.4 AWS IOT Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AWS IOT Recent Development
12.5 GE Predix
12.5.1 GE Predix Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.5.4 GE Predix Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GE Predix Recent Development
12.6 Google
12.6.1 Google Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.6.4 Google Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Google Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft
12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.8 IBM Watson IoT
12.8.1 IBM Watson IoT Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.8.4 IBM Watson IoT Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 IBM Watson IoT Recent Development
12.9 ThingWorx
12.9.1 ThingWorx Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.9.4 ThingWorx Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ThingWorx Recent Development
12.10 Salesforce IoT Cloud
12.10.1 Salesforce IoT Cloud Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 IoT Cloud Introduction
12.10.4 Salesforce IoT Cloud Revenue in IoT Cloud Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Salesforce IoT Cloud Recent Development
12.11 Telit DeviceWise
12.12 Xively
12.13 Zebra Zatar Cloud
12.14 WebNMS
12.15 Oracle
