IoT Chip Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global IoT Chip market status and forecast, categorizes the global IoT Chip market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The growth of the IoT chip market can be attributed to the growing market of connected devices as well as increasing investments in the IoT industry.

IoT chip market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

INTEL

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR

MEDIATEK

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

RENESAS ELECTRONICS

STMICROELECTRONICS

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

NVIDIA

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3271983-global-iot-chip-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Processor

Sensor

Connectivity IC

Memory Device

Logic Device

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Wearable Devices

Building Automation

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3271983-global-iot-chip-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global IoT Chip Market Research Report 2018

1 IoT Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Chip

1.2 IoT Chip Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global IoT Chip Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global IoT Chip Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Processor

1.2.4 Sensor

1.2.5 Connectivity IC

1.2.6 Memory Device

1.2.7 Logic Device

1.3 Global IoT Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 IoT Chip Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Wearable Devices

1.3.3 Building Automation

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global IoT Chip Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global IoT Chip Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of IoT Chip (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global IoT Chip Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global IoT Chip Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global IoT Chip Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 INTEL

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 IoT Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 INTEL IoT Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 IoT Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED IoT Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 IoT Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS IoT Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 IoT Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED IoT Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 IoT Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR IoT Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 MEDIATEK

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 IoT Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 MEDIATEK IoT Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 IoT Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IoT Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com