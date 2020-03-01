IOT Analytics Market 2019 Size, Industry Development Challenges, Global Opportunities, Strategies, Key Companies and Trends by Forecast to 2022

The report on the global IOT Analytics market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The internet of things (IoT) analytics tools has a unique role in various industry verticals. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global IoT analytics market that anticipates aggrandizement for this market at 25% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022. By value, the market has been estimated to be worth the US $ 18 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Analyzing the market structure, this report enumerates the future growth potential of the market. It monitors the plans of the key players in the market and supports the competitive developments like joint ventures, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments (R&D) in the market.

The most significant global IoT analytics market growth driving factors include growing penetration of connected devices in the market & work culture, along with the sudden outburst of data from IoT- enabled devices. Other important factors contributing to the market growth include the unique role of IoT analytics tools in various industry verticals, consumer-friendly IoT analytics platform, an increasing number of IoT- enabled smart connected devices & sensor, shifting interests towards cloud deployment, predictive analytics for business, and the availability of end-to-end automation.

Major Key Players

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

Capgemini (France),

PTC (U.S.),

Mnubo Inc. (Canada),

Cisco Systems (U.S.),

Nokia Networks (Finland),

Pentaho (U.S),

AGT International (Switzerland),

According to MRFR, The Globally IOT Analytics market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~25% from 2016 to 2022.

Latest Industry News

Vexata has hived off software for partners in order to build US $ 20 mn input/output operations per second (IOPS) arrays. 9 MAR 2019

Sprint is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance and upgrade the capabilities of its Curiosity IoT platform. 27 FEB 2019

Segmentation:

The global IoT analytics market has been segmented on the basis of application, deployment, solution, verticals, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into building automation, energy management, infrastructure management, inventory management, remote monitoring, and others. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises deployment and on cloud deployment.

Regarding the solution, the market has been segmented into gateway analytics and solutions. On the basis of verticals, the market segmentation covers energy & utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global IoT analytics market segments the market into the regional markets called North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America has the biggest market share in the global market due to the technological advancement, high market penetration of connected devices, and the presence of major key players in the market. The critical country-specific markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

In Europe, the market is growing due to the presence of some key market players and technological advancement second only to North America. In the region, the key country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow rapidly due to the high adoption of IoT-enabled devices in countries like China and India. Other two important country-specific markets in this region are Japan and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In the MEA region, the market is small and limited due to poor countries, lack of skilled professionals, lack of IT infrastructure, lack of awareness, lack of technological advancement, and lack of education.

Target Audience:

OEMs

System integrators

Entertainment industry

Education industry

Research and consulting firms

Small and large enterprises

Government agencies

