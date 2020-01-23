Ion Pump Market Boosting the Chemical Industry Worldwide 2026

Ion pumps are electro-physical vacuum pumps that remove gases from their surroundings by transforming them into solid materials. They are also known as sputter ion pumps. Ion pumps create high-vacuum and ultra-high-vacuum (UHV) environments in a variety of applications, ranging from portable mass spectrometers to large-scale particle accelerators. Ion pumps can create the smallest possible vacuum at a low cost. Ion pumps use a four-step process to remove gases from the vacuum chamber environment. The process starts with creation of a high-magnetic field and generates a plasma to be trapped by the high-magnetic field. This is followed by ionizing of gas molecules and, finally, capturing of gas ions. Advantages of using ion pumps instead of other technologies include vibration-free operations, low maintenance and operational costs, and permanent gas capture.

Global Ion Pump Market: Segmentation

The global ion pump market can be segmented based on type and application. In terms of type, the market can be classified into conventional or standard diode pump, noble diode pump, and triode pump. Standard ion pumps contain only chemically active cathodes, whereas noble diode pumps contain a chemically reactive cathode, such as titanium, and an additional cathode such as tantalum. Triode ion pumps are suited for generating heavy-hydrocarbon-free ultra-high-vacuum environments. They are superior to noble diode pumps in terms of pumping speed and stability of inert gases. Based on application, the global ion pump market can be segmented into UHV systems, electron device processing, surface analysis, electron microscopy, and others. The UHV systems segment held a major share of the global market in 2017, due to rising demand for triode ion pumps led by their long-term stability and high pumping speed.

Global Ion Pump Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global ion pump market is driven by significant usage of ion pumps in ultra-high-vacuum systems in the oil & gas sector. However, rise in other advanced technologies for gas capture in the semiconductor industry and need for maintenance of ion pumps are hampering the market. MODION ion pumps are manufactured by J.B. Anderson & Son, Inc. MODION is a compact, modular ion pump system that can be used in industrial, laboratory, and cutting-edge scientific applications. MODION ion pumps are available with pumping speeds of 0.5 l/s, 1 l/s, 2 l/s, 3 l/s, 4 l/s, 5 l/s, 6 l/s etc.

Global Ion Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global ion pump market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017, owing to increase in the demand for ion pumps in several end-use industries in the region such as power, oil & gas, and automotive. Europe is another key region of the global ion pump market. It is followed by Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace, due to adoption of better pumping technologies in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, due to high demand for ion pumps in developing economies such as Brazil, Mexico, and countries in GCC.

Global Ion Pump Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ion pump market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Duniway Stockroom Corporation, VAKUUM PRAHA, J.B. Anderson & Son, Inc., and Gamma Vacuum.