Ion Beam Based Etching Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges For 2018

Ion beam etching technology helps in removal of material from the target substrate by the use of a precisely controlled and directed beam of charged ions. The ion beam etching source generates a plasma from various noble gases especially argon. A set of electrically charged grids system is used to provide the angular divergence and driving force of the ions within the beam. The beam of ion strikes the substrate and helps to remove various material by physical sputtering. Ion beam etching technology are increasingly used in the manufacturing process of various semiconductor devices.

Currently, ion beam etching technology also find its application in fabricating high performing nonvolatile memory, specifically in Spin Transfer Torque MRAM (Magnetoresistive RAM) devices. Rising demand from various semiconductor manufacturers to manufacture devices having improved product density, tighter tolerance and high yield is the most important factor anticipated to trigger the demand of ion beam etching technology during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

For the purpose of providing a detailed analysis of the market, the global ion beam based etching market has been segmented into technology and application. Based on technology, the market has been classified into ion beam milling system and ion beam trimming system. In addition, market size and trend of various application in which ion beam based etching techniques are utilized including logic and memory, micro electro mechanical system (MEMS), power devices, radio frequency identification (RFID) devices and CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor is also provided in this report.

Moreover, information related to current market condition along with future expected growth trend of all the above mentioned segments including technology and application across various regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also highlighted in this report.

Rising trend of miniature consumer electronic devices is one of the most important factor anticipated to boost the demand of ion beam based etching equipment used extensively in the manufacturing process of thinned semiconductor wafer. In addition, growing demand for 3D (Three Dimensional) integrated circuit is also anticipated to accelerate the demand for various wafer processing equipment in the coming years. Three Dimensional IC (Integrated Circuit) are increasingly utilized across different space constrained applications such as sensors, portable consumer electronic devices, MEMS and different industrial products as it helps to increase the overall performance of a products in terms of durability, speed, light weight low power consumption and memory. Moreover, these 3D (Three Dimensional) IC (Integrated Circuit) also reduces the area used in a printed circuit board which in turn enables effective cost reduction. Rapidly growing demand for thin wafer processing and dicing equipment in turn is predicted to accelerate the demand of ion beam based etching equipment in the coming years.

Based on technology, ion beam milling system held the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years owing to the rapidly growing demand of portable and superior performing electronic devices that requires thin and ultrathin integrated circuits.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to generate the highest revenue in 2016 and is anticipated to witness the most promising growth in the coming years. Huge concentration of semiconductor manufacturing company in this region coupled with rapid investment in research and development activities in order to produce technologically advanced wafer processing equipment is the primary factor attributed to the growing demand of ion beam based etching equipment in this region’s growth. The ion beam based etching market of Asia Pacific region is expected to be majorly driven by China, japan and Korea.