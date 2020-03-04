Invisible Tapes Market 2017-2027 Key Players- 3M Company, Sicad Group, ADH Tape, S-Chem International (S) Pte Ltd., UHU GmbH & Co KG,

The invisible tapes are the most important adhesive solution for the variety of applications such as adhering papers together when faxing or photocopying, wrapping gifts, packaging, etc. The invisible tape disappears and blends into the applied surface. This invisible feature helps to maintain the visibility and proper presentation of the items which are fixed together using the invisible tape. The tape is ideal for workspace or home use for general purpose bonding and sealing tasks. However, the tap also comes for industrial applications with added strength. Some invisible tapes also have a writable surface to add any notes as well. Some other features of the invisible tapes include easy tear, no-noise unwinding, UV resistance, etc.

The invisible tapes are commonly made up of the permanent acrylic water-based adhesive and a clear polyurethane film. This combination is ideal for providing the long-term protection against any damage. The invisible tapes are typically used for domestic applications including stationary and office works. The tapes come in the variety of shape and sizes to cater to the demands of different end-use industries.

Invisible Tapes: Market Dynamics

The main driving factor for the invisible tapes market is the use of cheap and efficient adhesive solution for the general purpose applications in the domestic and industrial applications. The demand for invisible tapes is increasing but at a slow rate due to well-established market base in the developed countries. The companies are focusing on to add some attractive features in their products to increase the demand and interest for their products. The consumer perception is also changing as they want high quality product with attractive features at lower costs.

This factor is driving the competition in the market and compel manufacturers to continuously invest in research and development activities and sell their products at competitive prices. The main restraint for the invisible tapes market is the preference of another type of products for adhesion applications by some customers. There are lot of opportunities for the new entrants in the developing market. However, in the developed regions such as Europe and North America, few vendors are dictating as they have gained consumer’s attention since a couple of years.

Invisible Tapes: Market Segmentation

Invisible tapes market is segmented as follows-

Invisible tapes market segmentation by film material used –

BOPP

PP

PE

Others

Invisible tapes market segmentation by finish type –

Clear Finish

Matte Finish

Invisible tapes market segmentation by tape length–

Less than 20 meters

20-30 meters

30-40 meters

More than 40 meters

Invisible tapes market segmentation by application type–

Stationary

Industrial Packaging

Others

Invisible Tapes Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global invisible tapes market is segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle-East and Africa (MEA). The European region and the Asia Pacific region dominates the invisible tapes market. The majority of the manufacturers are based in China due to easy availability of the raw materials used for the production of invisible tapes. There are lot of opportunities for the new entrants in the Indian and Brazilian market as these types of tapes are imported in large number to meet the demand of the local market. The North America region followed by Latin America also offer untapped growth potential in the Invisible tapes market. The invisible tapes market in the MEA region is also increasing due to the large number of imports from European and Chinese manufacturers to cater the growing demand of domestic market.

Invisible Tapes Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global invisible tapes market are 3M Company, Sicad Group, ADH Tape, S-Chem International (S) Pte Ltd., UHU GmbH & Co KG, New Zealand Tape Specialists Ltd., ShurTech Brands, LLC, Tesa SE, Lyreco, Inc., Bolex(Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., Mexim Adhesive Tapes Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Hengyang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., Staples, Inc., Guangzhou Wang Cheong Adhesive Product Factory, Dongguan Thripak Co., Ltd., Bostik Limited.