Investigation by Digital Farming Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook

Digital farming or digital agriculture is basically the use of IT in agriculture and it involves applications of connected machinery and other digital agriculture technologies. Digital farming is used to improve overall farm production, to improve financial performance and to help farmers to boost their farms productivity by means of advanced digital technology. Further, involvement of digital technology in farming is an evolution in agriculture sector and has positively impacted the efficiency and sustainability of the farms. Digital farming deals with use of biology and technology together in order to help farmers to do precise farming.

Market Segmentation

Global digital farming market is anticipated to flourish at a remarkable pace over the forecast period i.e.2017-2024.

Rising world population and rapidly decreasing arable land are some of the major factors which are propelling the growth of global digital farming market in order to improve overall efficiency and production of available arable lands.

Key Players:

Vodafone Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Salt Mobile SA, Accenture PLC, Deere & Co., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Hexagone AB, Scope & Context and others.

Geographically, global digital farming market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Moreover, North America region accounted for a major share of the global market and is dominating the global market of digital farming market. High investment in research and development in advanced agriculture techniques and presence of some major players in digital farming solutions are expected to be the major factors behind the growth of digital farming market in this region.

Apart from this, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market in digital farming during the forecast period. This growth of digital farming market in this region can be attributed to rapid acceleration of population in this region and increasing penetration of advanced agriculture solutions as well.

Our-in depth analysis of the global digital farming market includes the following segments:

Market Source

By Component

Hardware

Software

Others

By Application

Precision Farming

Live Stock Monitoring

Green House Farming

Others

By Region

