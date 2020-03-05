Inventory Tags Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2022

Summary

Global Inventory Tags Market Information by Technology (Barcodes, RFID & QR Codes), by Materials (Metal, Plastic, and Paper), by End-User (Industrial, Retail, Logistic and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Tags attached to inventory items to provide the required information about the finished products, raw materials, and other stored elements are called inventory tags. The increasing concerns for efficient tracking of an enterprise assets, need for managing an efficient supply chain are the major driving factors for the growth of inventory tags market. Additionally, the adoption of real time tracking system is also fueling the growth of this market. Different types of materials used for the inventory tags such as metal, plastics and others. Metal type inventory tags are largely used because of more durability. However, high initial cost & lack of skilled labor may hamper the growth of global inventory tags market.

Inventory tags market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.

Key Players

We recognize the key players in the global inventory tags market as Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S), Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S), Brady Corporation (U.S), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Alien Technology Inc. (U.S), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), Checkpoint Systems Inc. (U.S), Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands), and Cenveo Inc. (U.S)

Regional Analysis of Global Inventory Tags Market

European region dominates the global Inventory Tags Market. The key factors like advancement in technologies and simultaneous implementation of the developed products are driving the growth of this market in European region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for inventory tags market because rising awareness of using inventory tags, rapid growth in industrialization as well as the growing retail industry are the factors driving the market in APAC region. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Target Audience

Manufactures Organizations

Distributors & Suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

End-Use Sectors

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continues…..

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL INVENTORY TAGS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

TABLE 2 GLOBAL INVENTORY TAGS MARKET, BY MATERIALS

TABLE 3 GLOBAL INVENTORY TAGS MARKET, BY END-USE

TABLE 4 GLOBAL INVENTORY TAGS MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA INVENTORY TAGS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA INVENTORY TAGS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Continues……

